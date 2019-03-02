Qualifiers for Women's Indoor Track & Field Announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The official final rosters and entry lists for all qualifier for the 2018 Women's Indoor Track and Field National Championships have been announced.

A total of 983 student-athletes qualified for the 2019 NAIA Men’s and ­­Women’s Indoor Track & Field National Championships.

Aquinas (Mich.) qualified the highest number of student-athletes with 21. Indiana Tech follows with 20 student-athletes that qualified.

Qualifiers by school CLICK HERE

Qualifiers by event CLICK HERE

The NAIA Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championship hosted by Dakota State University will take place at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, S.D.

Event Schedule CLICK HERE