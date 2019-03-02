stop
Women's Indoor Track & Field

Anna Shields 2

Qualifiers for Women's Indoor Track & Field Announced

Total qualifiers for indoor track & field championships nearly reaches 1,000

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The official final rosters and entry lists for all qualifier for the 2018 Women's Indoor Track and Field National Championships have been announced.

A total of 983 student-athletes qualified for the 2019 NAIA Men’s and ­­Women’s Indoor Track & Field National Championships.

Aquinas (Mich.) qualified the highest number of student-athletes with 21. Indiana Tech follows with 20 student-athletes that qualified.

Qualifiers by school CLICK HERE

Qualifiers by event CLICK HERE

The NAIA Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championship hosted by Dakota State University will take place at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, S.D.

Event Schedule CLICK HERE

Championship Information

NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championship

39th ANNUAL WOMEN'S
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Feb. 28 - March 2, 2019
Brookings, S.D.

Sports Rules - Indoor Track & Field (W)