KANSAS CITY, MO. – The 2019 Women’s Swimming and Diving National Championship qualifiers have been released.

Approximately 30 teams and 221 individual entries qualified for the 2019 NAIA Women’s Swimming and Diving National Championships.

SCAD Savannah (Ga.) enters the championship with the highest total individual qualifiers with 18.

The championship will be held in Columbus, Ga. at the Columbus Aquatics Center on February 27 – March 2.

