KANSAS CITY, MO. – The 2019 NAIA Men’s Swimming and Diving National Championship qualifiers have been released.

Approximately 23 teams and 196 individual entries qualified for the 2019 NAIA Men’s Swimming and Diving National Championships.

Keiser (Fla.) and Cumberlands (Ky.) enter the championship with the highest total individual qualifiers with 18.

Psych Sheet CLICK HERE

The championship will be held in Columbus, Ga. at the Columbus Aquatics Center on February 27 – March 2.

Events Schedule CLICK HERE