KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Georgia Gwinnett continued to pace the field with 14 first-place votes in the second edition of the Top 25. The Grizzlies kicked-off the season with a perfect 4-0 record heading into the current ratings period.

Keiser (Fla.) and Xavier (La.) both remained at No. 2 and No. 3 while both Reinhardt (Ga.) and Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) pushed their way into the Nos. 4 and 5 slots. William Woods (Mo.) also made its first appearance of the season in the top five in a tie with the Blue Raiders.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

Georgia Gwinnett has been ranked No. 1 in the last 40-straight polls.

The Grizzlies posted their first win over a Top 25 opponent on February 15 in a 9-0 sweep of Union (Ky.)

Lindsey Wilson will have perhaps its biggest match of the season on the horizon on Tuesday, February 26 in a battle with No. 1 Georgia Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, Ga.

Keiser has rattled-off three consecutive wins, one over then No. 22 College of Coastal Georgia on Saturday, February 23. The Seahawks have recorded three sweeps this season.

No. 3 Xavier (La.) extends the longest consecutively-active streak in the poll with 98 straight appearances. Westmont (Calif.) which is ranked No. 23, is second with 84 straight polls.

Poll Methodology:

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

2019 NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll 2 (February 26, 2019)

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett [14] 4-0 374 2 2 Keiser (Fla.) 6-3 361 3 3 Xavier (La.) 2-1 351 4 5 Reinhardt (Ga.) 2-0 337 5 6 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 0-1 317 5 7 William Woods (Mo.) 1-0 317 7 8 Cumberland (Tenn.) 0-0 299 8 15 Middle Georgia State 4-2 290 9 9 Campbellsville (Ky.) 4-0 277 10 10 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 0-0 266 11 4 William Carey (Miss.) 2-1 262 12 12 Arizona Christian 4-0 239 13 13 Tennessee Wesleyan 2-1 227 14 11 Mobile (Ala.) 2-1 217 15 14 Union (Ky.) 1-4 210 16 16 Point (Ga.) 3-4 196 17 23 Hope International (Calif.) 5-1 160 18 20 Marian (Ind.) 15-3 159 19 18 McPherson (Kan.) 0-0 157 20 21 Cumberlands (Ky.) 2-0 146 21 19 University of Northwestern Ohi 4-2 142 22 22 Coastal Georgia 4-2 128 23 17 Westmont (Calif.) 2-3 117 24 23 Asbury (Ky.) 1-1 87 25 NR Indiana Wesleyan 18-3 71

Dropped from the Top 25: San Diego Christian (Calif.)

Others Receiving Votes: Loyola (La.) 44, Texas A&M Texarkana 40, Marymount California 34, Judson (Ill.) 21, San Diego Christian (Calif.) 21, Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 20, Ottawa (Kan.) 16, Webber International (Fla.) 11, Missouri Valley 10, Hastings (Neb.) 7, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 6, Georgetown (Ky.) 4, St. Thomas (Fla.) 4, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 3.