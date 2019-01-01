2018-19 NAIA Division I Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 6 (Feb. 26)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) regains the No. 1 spot in the latest Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

The Lions are one of the top three schools that have been ranked No. 1 the most as the team has been in the top spot 31 times.

The Lions have not lost a game since its loss against Columbia (Mo.) on February 2.

New to the poll this week: No. 13 Talladega (Ala.), No. 22 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), No. 23 Xavier (La.) and No. 25 Pikeville (Ky.)

Oklahoma City holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 252 total appearances dating back to 1997-98 school year.

Union (Tenn.) and Vanguard (Calif.) are the only programs to have spent an entire season ranked No. 1 (Union: 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11) (Vanguard: 2005-06, 2006-07).

Union (Tenn.) leads all NAIA school with 53 No. 1 rankings. Oklahoma City is second with 50 and Vanguard (Calif.) is third with 46.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

2018-19 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll

LAST RANK WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 2 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) [7] 28-2 218 2 3 Campbellsville (Ky.) [2] 28-2 212 3 1 Columbia (Mo.) 27-3 204 4 4 Montana Western 22-3 197 5 5 The Master's (Calif.) 25-5 192 6 7 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 24-4 184 7 8 Carroll (Mont.) 21-7 174 8 6 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 25-5 172 9 10 Oklahoma City 27-3 161 10 15 Westmont (Calif.) 22-7 153 11 14 William Penn (Iowa) 27-2 150 12 9 Vanguard (Calif.) 21-8 140 13 11 Talladega (Ala.) 25-4 134 14 15 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 23-6 130 15 13 Bethel (Tenn.) 26-4 125 16 12 Shawnee State (Ohio) 22-8 118 17 22 Menlo (Calif.) 20-8 102 18 19 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 21-9 101 19 17 Lyon (Ark.) 23-6 93 20 24 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 19-11 85 21 21 Arizona Christian 20-10 75 22 17 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 19-10 73 23 NR Xavier (La.) 22-6 60 24 25 Loyola (La.) 23-6 59 25 NR Pikeville (Ky.) 20-10 48

Receiving Votes: LSU Alexandria (La.) 40, William Jessup (Calif.) 32, Science & Arts (Okla.) 29, Providence (Mont.) 25, Central Methodist (Mo.) 10, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 5, William Woods (Mo.) 5, Clarke (Iowa) 4

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics