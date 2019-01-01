KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Cumberlands (Ky.) claimed the No. 1 rank in the latest edition of the 2019 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll.
Top 10 Highlights
- Cumberlands overtook the No. 1 spot with five of eight first-place votes
- Madonna (Mich.) claimed the other three first-place votes
- There are no new teams in the poll this week
Poll Methodology
- The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.
- Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
- Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
2019 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll
|LAST
|RANK
|WEEK
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|3
|Cumberlands (Ky.) [5]
|2-0
|96
|2
|2
|Madonna (Mich.) [3]
|3-0
|94
|3
|1
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|2-1
|86
|4
|4
|Indiana Tech
|2-0
|80
|5
|7
|Keiser (Fla.)
|1-2
|70
|6
|5
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|0-0
|62
|6
|8
|Missouri Valley
|1-0
|62
|8
|9
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|2-1
|57
|9
|10
|St. Ambrose (Iowa)
|1-0
|53
|10
|6
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|2-3
|41
Receiving Votes: Benedictine (Kan.) 40, Aquinas (Mich.) 34, Lourdes (Ohio) 20, Tennessee Wesleyan 19, Missouri Baptist 13, Saint Mary (Kan.) 9