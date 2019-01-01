KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Cumberlands (Ky.) claimed the No. 1 rank in the latest edition of the 2019 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll.

Top 10 Highlights

Cumberlands overtook the No. 1 spot with five of eight first-place votes

Madonna (Mich.) claimed the other three first-place votes

There are no new teams in the poll this week

Poll Methodology

The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.

Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

2019 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll

LAST RANK WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 3 Cumberlands (Ky.) [5] 2-0 96 2 2 Madonna (Mich.) [3] 3-0 94 3 1 Reinhardt (Ga.) 2-1 86 4 4 Indiana Tech 2-0 80 5 7 Keiser (Fla.) 1-2 70 6 5 Siena Heights (Mich.) 0-0 62 6 8 Missouri Valley 1-0 62 8 9 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 2-1 57 9 10 St. Ambrose (Iowa) 1-0 53 10 6 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 2-3 41

Receiving Votes: Benedictine (Kan.) 40, Aquinas (Mich.) 34, Lourdes (Ohio) 20, Tennessee Wesleyan 19, Missouri Baptist 13, Saint Mary (Kan.) 9



