NAIA - Men's Lacrosse - Top 10 Poll - Cumberlands (Ky.)

2019 NAIA Men's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll

Cumberlands (Ky.) jumps to No. 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Cumberlands (Ky.) claimed the No. 1 rank in the latest edition of the 2019 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll.

 

Top 10 Highlights

  • Cumberlands overtook the No. 1 spot with five of eight first-place votes
  • Madonna (Mich.) claimed the other three first-place votes
  • There are no new teams in the poll this week

 

Poll Methodology

  • The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.
  • Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
  • Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
  • For the complete rating calendar, click here.

 

2019 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll

LAST
RANK WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS
1 3 Cumberlands (Ky.) [5] 2-0 96
2 2 Madonna (Mich.) [3] 3-0 94
3 1 Reinhardt (Ga.) 2-1 86
4 4 Indiana Tech 2-0 80
5 7 Keiser (Fla.) 1-2 70
6 5 Siena Heights (Mich.) 0-0 62
6 8 Missouri Valley 1-0 62
8 9 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 2-1 57
9 10 St. Ambrose (Iowa) 1-0 53
10 6 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 2-3 41

Receiving Votes: Benedictine (Kan.) 40, Aquinas (Mich.) 34, Lourdes (Ohio) 20, Tennessee Wesleyan 19, Missouri Baptist 13, Saint Mary (Kan.) 9

 


Invitational Information

NAIA Lacrosse Championship

NAIA MEN'S & WOMEN'S
LACROSSE INVITATIONAL
 May 8-11, 2019
Grand Rapids, Mich.

