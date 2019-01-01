2019 NAIA Women's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll - No. 1 (Feb. 26)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SCAD Savannah (Ga.) captured its 17th No. 1 ranking in the latest edition of the 2019 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Sunday.
Top 10 Highlights
- SCAD Savannah captured its second invitational banner at the end of the 2018 season
- The Bees boast 27 all-time No. 1 rankings, which is the most all-time in NAIA women’s lacrosse.
- There are no newcomers to the preseason poll
- SCAD Savannah is the only team to be entire season ranked No. 1
Poll Methodology
- The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.
- Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
- Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
2019 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll
|LAST
|RANK
|WEEK
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|1
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.) [9]
|1-1
|130
|2
|2
|Indiana Tech
|0-0
|122
|3
|8
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|2-0
|110
|4
|3
|Cumberlands (Ky.) [1]
|3-1
|109
|5
|5
|Keiser (Fla.)
|3-0
|98
|6
|4
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|0-2
|92
|7
|9
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|2-1
|79
|8
|6
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|1-1
|75
|9
|7
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|0-0
|67
|10
|10
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|1-0
|60
Receiving Votes: Marian (Ind.) 47, Aquinas (Mich.) 36, Lourdes (Ohio) 26, Point (Ga.) 22, Ottawa (Kan.) 11, Missouri Baptist 9, St. Andrews (N.C.) 5