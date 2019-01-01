stop
Default Header

Women's Lacrosse

stop
SCAD_WLAX

2019 NAIA Women's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll - No. 1 (Feb. 26)

SCAD Savannah remains at No. 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SCAD Savannah (Ga.) captured its 17th No. 1 ranking in the latest edition of the 2019 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Sunday.

Top 10 Highlights

  • SCAD Savannah captured its second invitational banner at the end of the 2018 season
  • The Bees boast 27 all-time No. 1 rankings, which is the most all-time in NAIA women’s lacrosse.
  • There are no newcomers to the preseason poll
  • SCAD Savannah is the only team to be entire season ranked No. 1

Poll Methodology

  • The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.
  • Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
  • Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
  • For the complete rating calendar, click here.

 

Make sure to download the Experience NAIA Championship App for updated news and information for the 2019 NAIA Division I and II Basketball Championships! Download the app HERE!

 

2019 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll

LAST
RANK WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS
1 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) [9] 1-1 130
2 2 Indiana Tech 0-0 122
3 8 Benedictine (Kan.) 2-0 110
4 3 Cumberlands (Ky.) [1] 3-1 109
5 5 Keiser (Fla.) 3-0 98
6 4 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 0-2 92
7 9 Reinhardt (Ga.) 2-1 79
8 6 Georgetown (Ky.) 1-1 75
9 7 Siena Heights (Mich.) 0-0 67
10 10 Tennessee Wesleyan 1-0 60

Receiving Votes: Marian (Ind.) 47, Aquinas (Mich.) 36, Lourdes (Ohio) 26, Point (Ga.) 22, Ottawa (Kan.) 11, Missouri Baptist 9, St. Andrews (N.C.) 5

 


Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics

Invitational Information

NAIA Lacrosse Championship

NAIA MEN'S & WOMEN'S
LACROSSE INVITATIONAL
 May 8-11, 2019
Grand Rapids, Mich.

Official Merchandise-Lacrosse