KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The top 12 teams from the first regular season poll remained the same in the second edition of the Top 25. Georgia Gwinnett snagged all 14 first place votes while Keiser (Fla.)’s hot start has them in the mix for the top spot.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

Georgia Gwinnett will get its season underway on Tuesday, February 26 when they face No. 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) made the jump into the Top 25 after a win over then No. 19 Arizona Christian, 7-2.

Indiana Wesleyan has the best record in the polls this week with a 20-3 overall mark.

No. 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and No. 11 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) lead all schools with 114-consecutive Top 25 appearances.

Former member Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) holds the most No. 1-rankings with 80, and Georgia Gwinnett follows with 32 No. 1-rankings. Georgia Gwinnett is the only active member to be ranked No. 1 for an entire season (2017). Auburn Montgomery was wire-to-wire No. 1 in eight seasons, and former member Fresno Pacific (Calif.) did it once, as well.

Lewis-Clark State and Georgetown (Ky.) are both newcomers to the poll at Nos. 21 and 24 respectively.

Poll Methodology:

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

2019 NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll 2 (February 26, 2019)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett [14] 0-0 374 2 2 Keiser (Fla.) 7-1 362 3 3 Xavier (La.) 5-3 350 4 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 1-0 333 5 5 Brenau (Ga.) 3-3 329 6 6 William Woods (Mo.) 0-1 314 7 7 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 1-0 301 8 8 LSU Alexandria (La.) 2-1 287 9 9 William Carey (Miss.) 3-0 280 10 10 Indiana Wesleyan 20-3 262 11 11 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 4-1 260 12 12 Middle Georgia State 3-2 242 13 14 Westmont (Calif.) 5-3 230 14 13 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 5-1 213 15 15 Cumberlands (Ky.) 1-1 207 16 16 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 3-1 197 17 17 Union (Ky.) 1-1 182 18 18 Cumberland (Tenn.) 0-1 169 19 20 Loyola (La.) 4-3 152 20 21 Campbellsville (Ky.) 3-0 138 21 NR Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 4-5 127 22 22 Marian (Ind.) 11-3 117 23 23 Mobile (Ala.) 2-1 114 24 NR Georgetown (Ky.) 3-2 90 25 24 Reinhardt (Ga.) 0-2 89

Dropped from the Top 25: Arizona Christian, University of Northwestern Ohio

Others Receiving Votes: Arizona Christian 85, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 46, Asbury (Ky.) 36, University of Northwestern Ohio 32, Missouri Valley 21, Southeastern (Fla.) 20, Tennessee Wesleyan 16, Southwestern (Kan.) 5.