KANSAS CITY, Mo. – [Bracket] The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the 32 qualifiers for the 28th annual NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship. The event will be held March 6-12 at the Tyson Event Center.

This year’s field consists of 23 automatic berths and 9 at-large spots. Automatic qualification is given to conference regular-season champions, regular-season runners-up, tournament champions or tournament runners-up depending on the league. At-large teams were determined using the final regular-season Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released today. To access the poll, click HERE.

The NAIA Network (www.NAIANetwork.com) – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast the first 30 games leading up to the championship final on ESPN3. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single-day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-tournament package is available at $34.95.

Qualifier Notes

• Concordia (Neb.) is the No. 1 overall seed entering the tournament with a 30-3 record overall and record of 19-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

• The defending national champions, Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) also return to Sioux City as the No. 3 overall seed. The Tigers have an overall season record of 28-5 and a tournament record 16-4.

• The Great Plains Athletic Conference is home to three of the top four seeded teams (Concordia, Northwestern, and Dakota Wesleyan).

• Twenty teams return to the championship from the 2018 field

• Eleven teams have made at least 10 appearances at the national championship. College of the Ozarks (Mo.) has the most appearances with 25 including this year’s appearance. Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) follows closely with 23 appearances.

• Seven different institutions in this year’s tournament have won at least one national title. Northwestern leads with five national titles (2001, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012). Morningside follows with four national titles (2004, 2005, 2009, 2015)

• Wilberforce (Ohio) and Bellevue (Neb.) are making their first-ever trip to the national championship.