DES MOINES, Iowa – (Official Brackets – PDF | Live Video Stream) Official brackets for the 2019 NAIA Wrestling National Championships have been released. Session I action inside the Jacobson Exhibition Center starts at 10 a.m. CST. The 62nd event consists of four sessions, concluding Saturday with the championship finals at 7 p.m.

All matches at the national championships will be stream live via Trackcast. To access that stream, click here. Additionally, the championship session will also be distributed on ESPN3 (www.watchespn.com).

Official brackets were verified and approved by the NAIA-Wrestling Coaches Association Bracketing Committee Thursday afternoon.

