DES MOINES, Iowa – (Official Brackets – PDF | Live Video Stream) Official brackets for the 2019 NAIA Wrestling National Championships have been released. Session I action inside the Jacobson Exhibition Center starts at 10 a.m. CST. The 62nd event consists of four sessions, concluding Saturday with the championship finals at 7 p.m.
All matches at the national championships will be stream live via Trackcast. To access that stream, click here. Additionally, the championship session will also be distributed on ESPN3 (www.watchespn.com).
Official brackets were verified and approved by the NAIA-Wrestling Coaches Association Bracketing Committee Thursday afternoon.
Championship Notes
- Forty-nine teams are represented at this year’s national championships.
- Seven-time defending National Champion, Grand View (Iowa), is one of two teams with a full 12-man roster. Indiana Teach is the other team with 12 wrestlers.
- Reinhardt (Ga.) will have three grapplers competing, while Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) and Menlo (Calif.) while be bringing a roster of 10 each.
- There have been 19 programs to previously claim the team title. Former NAIA members Adams State (Colo.) and Central State (Okla.) each have eight. Of the current NAIA schools, Grand View leads with seven titles, with Montana-State Northern with six.
- Former NAIA member, Simon Fraser (B.C.) boasts the most individual champions with 39. Southern Oregon is a close second with 36, while Montana State-Northern is third with 32.
- Grand View’s team score of 234.5 points in 2017 is the most by any team champion. The previous mark was 210, set by the Vikings in 2016.
- Southern Oregon leads all programs with 228 All-Americans. Montana State-Northern is second with 176, while Missouri Valley has the third most All-Americans with 149.