KANSAS CITY, Mo. — [Purchase Tickets] The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the contestants for the 2019 NABC-NAIA Shoot & Slam, presented by U.S. Bank. The final four 3-point shooters and three-of-four dunkers were selected by a committee, while the fourth and final dunker will be picked using a fan vote pushed out on social media.

The fan vote dunkers are Linwood Ross of Southeastern (Fla.), Andre McCowan of Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) and Kent Garrett of York (Neb.). Fan voting open Tuesday, March 5 at 9 a.m. CST for the final dunker as it occurs on the @NAIA Twitter and @PlayNAIA Facebook accounts. Fans can vote as many times until Monday, March 11 at 3 p.m. CST.

The 3-point and dunk festivities take place March 23 at 4 p.m. CDT and are in conjunction with the 82nd Annual NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City, Mo.

These three players earned a spot in the Dunk Contest, with the fourth to be determined by the Fan Vote: Craig Wilmore of Rocky Mountain (Mont.), Taylor Boley of Judson (Ill.) and Patrick Burnett of York (Neb.). The order of dunkers will be alphabetical by school name. All four dunkers will be judged on two dunks in the first round. Each dunker must complete one dunk within a two-minute span. The two dunkers with the highest composite score advance to the final round. The format is the same in the final round. The dunker with the highest final round score will be the winner. A panel of judges will score the dunks from 8-to-10 points, resulting in a maximum score of 50 and a minimum score of 40 per dunk.

The following players were selected to participate in the 3-Point Contest: Devin Jackson of LSU Alexandria (La.), Hagen Tyler of Campbellsville (Ky.), Brandon Shingles of EVU Tech (W.Va.) and Kevin Oberweiser of Jamestown (N.D.). The order of contestants will be alphabetical by school name. All four players will participate in the first round with the goal of making as many 3-point shots as possible in 60 seconds. Similar to the NBA 3-point contest, five racks with five balls each will be stationed around the arc. The two players with the highest score from the first round advance to the final round. The contestant with the highest final round score will be the winner.

For tickets to Saturday’s activities – which will cover the Shoot & Slam and all four quarterfinal games – go to www.naiahoops.com.

To learn more about the 2019 NABC-NAIA Shoot & Slam, presented by U.S. Bank, click here. For history and records, click here.

3-Point Contestants (listed by school)

Name Institution 3pt M 3pt % Hagen Tyler Campbellsville (Ky.) 93 44.7% Kevin Oberweiser Jamestown (N.D.) 116 43.3% Devin Jackson LSU Alexandria (La.) 99 45.4% Brandon Shingles WVU Tech (W.Va.) 111 46.1%

Dunk Contestants (listed by school)

Name Institution Taylor Boley Judson (Ill.) Craig Wilmore Rocky Mountain (Mont.) Patrick Burnett York (Neb.) TBD (Fan Vote) TBD

Schedule -- Saturday, March 23 (All Times CDT)

Noon -- Quarterfinal Game No. 1

2 p.m. -- Quarterfinal Game No. 2

4 p.m. -- NABC-NAIA Shoot & Slam, presented by U.S. Bank

5:30 p.m. -- Quarterfinal Game No. 3

7:30 p.m. -- Quarterfinal Game No. 4

Previous Champions

2018

DUNK: Brandon Moss, LSU Alexandria (La.) | WATCH DUNKS

3-POINT: Colton Kooima, Northwestern (Iowa)

2017

DUNK: Henry French, Trinity International (Ill.) | WATCH DUNKS

3-POINT: Zach Taylor, Carroll (Mont.)

2016

DUNK: Richard McCalop, Science & Arts (Okla.) | WATCH DUNKS

3-POINT: Trae Bergh, Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)

2015

DUNK: Jamaal Thomas, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) | WATCH DUNKS

3-POINT: Marcus Hurn, Great Falls (Mont.)

2014

DUNK: Tyler Inman, Southwestern Christian (Okla.) | WATCH DUNKS

3-POINT: Travis Schuba, Madonna (Mich.)