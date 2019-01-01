Qualifiers for the 2019 Men's and Women's Bowling Invitational Announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The official qualifiers for the 2019 Men's and Women’s Bowling National Invitationals have been announced.

Twelve men’s teams and 12 women’s teams qualified for the 2019 invitationals. The automatic qualifiers were determined by conference championship winner and at-large bids were determined by their rating the final rating.

The NAIA Men’s and Women’s Bowling Invitationals is hosted by Visit Topeka and will take place in Topeka, Kan.

Men's Event Schedule CLICK HERE

Women's Event Schedule CLICK HERE

Men’s Qualifiers

School Qualification Concordia (Mich.) At-Large Grand View (Iowa) Heart of America Conference Tournament Winner Hastings (Neb.) At-Large Indiana Tech Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Regular-Season Winner Lawrence Tech (Mich.) Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament Winner Martin Methodist (Tenn.) Mid-South Conference Tournament Winner Midland (Neb.) Highest rated team in an unaffiliated Conference (AMC, GPAC, KCAC, North Star) Pikeville (Ky.) At-Large Rio Grande (Ohio) At-Large SCAD Savannah (Ga.) Highest rated team in an unaffiliated Conference (AII, CCAC, River States, SSAC, The Sun) St. Francis (Ill.) At-Large William Penn (Iowa) At-Large

Women’s Qualifiers

School Qualification Campbellsville (Ky.) At-Large Concordia (Mich.) Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament Winner Cumberlands (Ky.) At-Large Grand View (Iowa) At-Large Hastings (Neb.) At-Large Indiana Tech Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Regular-Season Winner Martin Methodist (Tenn.) At-Large Midland (Neb.) Highest rated team in an unaffiliated Conference (AMC, GPAC, KCAC, North Star) Pikeville (Ky.) Mid-South Conference Tournament Winner SCAD Savannah (Ga.) Highest rated team in an unaffiliated Conference (AII, CCAC, River State, SSAC, The Sun) Tournament Winner St. Francis (Ill.) At-Large William Penn (Iowa) Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament Winner

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics