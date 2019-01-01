stop
Men's & Women's Bowling

NAIA - Bowling - Championship Qualifiers - St. Francis (Ill.)

Qualifiers for the 2019 Men's and Women's Bowling Invitational Announced

12 men's and 12 women's teams qualify for the 2019 invitationals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The official qualifiers for the 2019 Men's and Women’s Bowling National Invitationals have been announced.

Twelve men’s teams and 12 women’s teams qualified for the 2019 invitationals. The automatic qualifiers were determined by conference championship winner and at-large bids were determined by their rating the final rating.

The NAIA Men’s and Women’s Bowling Invitationals is hosted by Visit Topeka and will take place in Topeka, Kan.

Men's Event Schedule CLICK HERE

Women's Event Schedule CLICK HERE

Men’s Qualifiers

School Qualification
Concordia (Mich.) At-Large
Grand View (Iowa) Heart of America Conference Tournament Winner
Hastings (Neb.) At-Large
Indiana Tech Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Regular-Season Winner
Lawrence Tech (Mich.) Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament Winner
Martin Methodist (Tenn.) Mid-South Conference Tournament Winner
Midland (Neb.) Highest rated team in an unaffiliated Conference (AMC, GPAC, KCAC, North Star)
Pikeville (Ky.) At-Large
Rio Grande (Ohio) At-Large
SCAD Savannah (Ga.) Highest rated team in an unaffiliated Conference (AII, CCAC, River States, SSAC, The Sun)
St. Francis (Ill.) At-Large
William Penn (Iowa) At-Large

Women’s Qualifiers

School Qualification
Campbellsville (Ky.) At-Large
Concordia (Mich.) Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament Winner
Cumberlands (Ky.) At-Large
Grand View (Iowa) At-Large
Hastings (Neb.) At-Large
Indiana Tech Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Regular-Season Winner
Martin Methodist (Tenn.) At-Large
Midland (Neb.) Highest rated team in an unaffiliated Conference (AMC, GPAC, KCAC, North Star)
Pikeville (Ky.) Mid-South Conference Tournament Winner
SCAD Savannah (Ga.) Highest rated team in an unaffiliated Conference (AII, CCAC, River State, SSAC, The Sun) Tournament Winner
St. Francis (Ill.) At-Large
William Penn (Iowa) Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament Winner

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics

Invitational Information

NAIA Bowling

NATIONAL INVITATIONAL
March 28-30, 2019
Topeka, Kan.

