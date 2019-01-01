Qualifiers for the 2019 Men's and Women's Bowling Invitational Announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The official qualifiers for the 2019 Men's and Women’s Bowling National Invitationals have been announced.
Twelve men’s teams and 12 women’s teams qualified for the 2019 invitationals. The automatic qualifiers were determined by conference championship winner and at-large bids were determined by their rating the final rating.
The NAIA Men’s and Women’s Bowling Invitationals is hosted by Visit Topeka and will take place in Topeka, Kan.
Men’s Qualifiers
|School
|Qualification
|Concordia (Mich.)
|At-Large
|Grand View (Iowa)
|Heart of America Conference Tournament Winner
|Hastings (Neb.)
|At-Large
|Indiana Tech
|Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Regular-Season Winner
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament Winner
|Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
|Mid-South Conference Tournament Winner
|Midland (Neb.)
|Pikeville (Ky.)
|At-Large
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|At-Large
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|At-Large
|William Penn (Iowa)
|At-Large
Women’s Qualifiers
|School
|Qualification
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|At-Large
|Concordia (Mich.)
|Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament Winner
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|At-Large
|Grand View (Iowa)
|At-Large
|Hastings (Neb.)
|At-Large
|Indiana Tech
|Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Regular-Season Winner
|Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
|At-Large
|Midland (Neb.)
|Pikeville (Ky.)
|Mid-South Conference Tournament Winner
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|At-Large
|William Penn (Iowa)
|Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament Winner