KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Missouri Baptist remains at No. 1 team in the latest edition of the NAIA Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday.

Top 10 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2017):

Missouri Baptist is the only undefeated teams in the top 10.

No. 10 St. Ambrose (Iowa) made its way into the Top 10 after being the first team to push Missouri Baptist to a fifth set.

No team has been ranked at No. 1 for an entire season. Grand View has the most No. 1-rankings with 12. Missouri Baptist with five and Park (Mo.) with three are the only other teams that have been ranked at No. 1.

Park holds the longest active streak in the polls with 23-consecutive rankings. Grand View, Lourdes (Ohio) and Ottawa (Kan.) follow with 22-consecutive rankings.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 10 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

For the complete rating calendar, click here.

Make sure to download the Experience NAIA Championship App for updated news and information for the 2019 NAIA Division I and II Basketball Championships! Download the app HERE!

2019 Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 1 Missouri Baptist [10] 18-0 131 2 2 Lourdes (Ohio) [2] 11-2 123 3 4 Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) 12-3 111 4 5 Grand View (Iowa) 11-1 100 5 3 Park (Mo.) 10-2 87 6 6 Aquinas (Mich.) 18-1 86 7 7 Ottawa (Kan.) 8-5 70 8 8 Hope International (Calif.) 9-2 64 9 9 Mount Mercy (Iowa) 13-5 61 10 NR St. Ambrose (Iowa) 8-7 32

Others Receiving Votes: UC Merced (Calif.) 14, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 8, Briar Cliff (Iowa) 7, Clarke (Iowa) 4, Siena Heights (Mich.) 3

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics