KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Missouri Baptist remains at No. 1 team in the latest edition of the NAIA Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday.
Top 10 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2017):
- Missouri Baptist is the only undefeated teams in the top 10.
- No. 10 St. Ambrose (Iowa) made its way into the Top 10 after being the first team to push Missouri Baptist to a fifth set.
- No team has been ranked at No. 1 for an entire season. Grand View has the most No. 1-rankings with 12. Missouri Baptist with five and Park (Mo.) with three are the only other teams that have been ranked at No. 1.
- Park holds the longest active streak in the polls with 23-consecutive rankings. Grand View, Lourdes (Ohio) and Ottawa (Kan.) follow with 22-consecutive rankings.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
- The Top 10 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
- The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
2019 Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|1
|Missouri Baptist [10]
|18-0
|131
|2
|2
|Lourdes (Ohio) [2]
|11-2
|123
|3
|4
|Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.)
|12-3
|111
|4
|5
|Grand View (Iowa)
|11-1
|100
|5
|3
|Park (Mo.)
|10-2
|87
|6
|6
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|18-1
|86
|7
|7
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|8-5
|70
|8
|8
|Hope International (Calif.)
|9-2
|64
|9
|9
|Mount Mercy (Iowa)
|13-5
|61
|10
|NR
|St. Ambrose (Iowa)
|8-7
|32
Others Receiving Votes: UC Merced (Calif.) 14, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 8, Briar Cliff (Iowa) 7, Clarke (Iowa) 4, Siena Heights (Mich.) 3