NAIA - Men's Volleyball - Top 10 Poll - No. 1 Missouri Baptist

2019 NAIA Men's Volleyball Coaches' Top 10 Poll — No. 4 (March 5)

Missouri Baptist remains at No. 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Missouri Baptist remains at No. 1 team in the latest edition of the NAIA Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday.

Top 10 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2017):

  • Missouri Baptist is the only undefeated teams in the top 10.
  • No. 10 St. Ambrose (Iowa) made its way into the Top 10 after being the first team to push Missouri Baptist to a fifth set.
  • No team has been ranked at No. 1 for an entire season. Grand View has the most No. 1-rankings with 12. Missouri Baptist with five and Park (Mo.) with three are the only other teams that have been ranked at No. 1.
  • Park holds the longest active streak in the polls with 23-consecutive rankings. Grand View, Lourdes (Ohio) and Ottawa (Kan.) follow with 22-consecutive rankings.

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
  • The Top 10 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
  • The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
  • For the complete rating calendar, click here.

2019 Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS
1 1 Missouri Baptist [10] 18-0 131
2 2 Lourdes (Ohio) [2] 11-2 123
3 4 Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) 12-3 111
4 5 Grand View (Iowa) 11-1 100
5 3 Park (Mo.) 10-2 87
6 6 Aquinas (Mich.) 18-1 86
7 7 Ottawa (Kan.) 8-5 70
8 8 Hope International (Calif.) 9-2 64
9 9 Mount Mercy (Iowa) 13-5 61
10 NR St. Ambrose (Iowa) 8-7 32

Others Receiving Votes: UC Merced (Calif.) 14, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 8, Briar Cliff (Iowa) 7, Clarke (Iowa) 4, Siena Heights (Mich.) 3

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics

Championship Information

NAIA Men's Volleyball Championship

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
April 16-20, 2019
Charles S. Johnson Wellness Center
Des Moines, Iowa

