KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket | Schedule) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the 32 qualifiers and bracket for the 39th annual NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship, presented by Visit Billings. The event returns to Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark in Billings, Mont., March 13 – 19.
This year’s field consists of 13 automatic berths, 18 at-large selections and championship host Rocky Mountain (Mont.). Automatic qualification is given to conference regular-season champions, regular-season runners-up, tournament champions or tournament runners-up depending on the league. At-large teams were determined using the final regular-season Coaches’ Top 25 poll released today, which can be found HERE.
The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast the first 30 games leading up to the championship final on ESPN3. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single-day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-tournament package is available at $34.95.
For more information on the 2018-19 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship, CLICK HERE.
Qualifier Highlights:
• There are no unbeaten teams at this year’s championship. The teams that are closest are Campbellsville (Ky.) with a record of 31-2, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) with a record of 31-2 and William Penn (Iowa) with a record of 30-2.
• Campbellsville (Ky.) holds the longest active appearance streak in this year’s field with 26 appearances. Wayland Baptist (Texas) follows with 26 appearances.
• There are five teams that have won a national championship in this year’s field: Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.), Oklahoma City, Vanguard (Calif.) and Westmont (Calif.).
• The only team in the field to win back-to-back titles is Oklahoma City: 1999-2002, 2014-2015.
• The 2017-18 Champion, Freed-Hardeman returns to the 2018-19 national championship looking for its second title.
• The champions from the last seven years are a part of this year’s field: Oklahoma City, Westmont, MidAmerica Nazarene
• All four of the 2017-18 semifinalists return to the 2018-19 championship: Freed-Hardeman, Montana Western, Wayland Baptist (Texas) and Westmont (Calif.).
• There are 24 teams that competed in the 2017-18 national championship and return in 2018-19.
• There are seven teams in the field that have 20 or more tournament appearances: Campbellsville, Wayland Baptist, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), Oklahoma City, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), Vanguard and Xavier (La.).
• Clarke (Iowa), LSU Alexandria (La.) and William Jessup (Calif.) qualified for the first time in program history. All three teams were at-large berths.
• Rocky Mountain (Mont.) boasts its fourth appearance. This year, the team qualified with the host bid.
• The Golden State Athletic Conferences boasts six programs in the 2018-19 field. The Frontier Conference and Mid-South Conference follow with five each.
• California boasts five teams that qualified for the championship. Kentucky, Louisiana
Make sure to download the Experience NAIA Championship App for updated news and information for the 2019 NAIA Division I and II Basketball Championships! Download the app HERE!
2018-19 Division I Women's Basketball National Championship Qualifiers
|School
|Qualification
|Season Record
|Appearances
|Last Time
|Arizona Christian
|At-Large
|21-11
|2
|2018
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|Southern States Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion
|28-5
|10
|2018
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|Mid-South Conference Tournament Champion
|31-2
|27
|2018
|Carroll (Mont.)
|Frontier Conference Tournament Champion
|25-7
|10
|2018
|Clarke (Iowa)
|At-Large
|21-11
|1
|0
|Columbia (Mo.)
|AMC Tournament Runner-up
|29-4
|15
|2018
|Dillard (La.)
|Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Tournament Champion
|21-11
|8
|2018
|Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)
|AMC Regular-Season/Tournament Champion
|31-2
|22
|2018
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|At-Large
|21-10
|11
|2014
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|At-Large
|20-11
|21
|2017
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|At-Large
|22-10
|14
|2018
|Loyola (La.)
|Southern States Athletic Conference Tournament Champion
|26-6
|11
|2018
|LSU-Alexandria (La.)
|At-Large
|21-7
|1
|0
|Lyon (Ark.)
|At-Large
|24-7
|8
|2018
|Menlo (Calif.)
|At-Large
|20-9
|2
|2018
|MidAmercia Nazarene (Kan.)
|Heart of America Atheltic Conference Regular-Season No. 2
|24-5
|8
|2018
|Montana Western
|At-Large
|25-4
|11
|2018
|Oklahoma City
|Sooner Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion
|29-4
|24
|2018
|Our Lady of the Lake (Texas)
|Red River Athletic Conference Tournament Champion
|25-6
|8
|2018
|Pikeville (Ky.)
|At-Large
|20-11
|6
|2017
|Providence (Mont.)
|At-Large
|18-13
|2
|2018
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|Host Bid
|20-12
|4
|2018
|Science and Arts (Okla.)
|At-Large
|21-11
|4
|2018
|Shawnee State (Ohio)
|At-Large
|24-9
|9
|2018
|Talladega (Ala.)
|At-Large
|27-5
|4
|2017
|The Master's (Calif.)
|At-Large
|26-6
|14
|2018
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|At-Large
|22-9
|21
|2018
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament Champion
|28-5
|26
|2018
|Westmont (Calif.)
|GSAC Tournament Champion
|24-7
|14
|2018
|William Jessup (Calif.)
|At-Large
|20-10
|1
|0
|William Penn (Iowa)
|Heart of America Athletic Conference Regular-Season/Tournament Champion
|30-2
|3
|2018
|Xavier (La.)
|At-Large
|23-7
|20
|2016