DI Women's Basketball

Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) - NAIA - DI Women's Basketball - Top 25 Poll

2018-19 NAIA DI Women's Basketball National Championship Qualifiers and Bracket Announced

32 team field announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket | Schedule) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the 32 qualifiers and bracket for the 39th annual NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship, presented by Visit Billings. The event returns to Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark in Billings, Mont., March 13 – 19.

This year’s field consists of 13 automatic berths, 18 at-large selections and championship host Rocky Mountain (Mont.). Automatic qualification is given to conference regular-season champions, regular-season runners-up, tournament champions or tournament runners-up depending on the league. At-large teams were determined using the final regular-season Coaches’ Top 25 poll released today, which can be found HERE.

The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast the first 30 games leading up to the championship final on ESPN3. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single-day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-tournament package is available at $34.95.

For more information on the 2018-19 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship, CLICK HERE.

Qualifier Highlights:

• There are no unbeaten teams at this year’s championship. The teams that are closest are Campbellsville (Ky.) with a record of 31-2, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) with a record of 31-2 and William Penn (Iowa) with a record of 30-2.

• Campbellsville (Ky.) holds the longest active appearance streak in this year’s field with 26 appearances. Wayland Baptist (Texas) follows with 26 appearances.

• There are five teams that have won a national championship in this year’s field: Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.), Oklahoma City, Vanguard (Calif.) and Westmont (Calif.).

• The only team in the field to win back-to-back titles is Oklahoma City: 1999-2002, 2014-2015.

• The 2017-18 Champion, Freed-Hardeman returns to the 2018-19 national championship looking for its second title.

• The champions from the last seven years are a part of this year’s field: Oklahoma City, Westmont, MidAmerica Nazarene and Freed-Hardeman.

• All four of the 2017-18 semifinalists return to the 2018-19 championship: Freed-Hardeman, Montana Western, Wayland Baptist (Texas) and Westmont (Calif.).

• There are 24 teams that competed in the 2017-18 national championship and return in 2018-19.

• There are seven teams in the field that have 20 or more tournament appearances: Campbellsville, Wayland Baptist, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), Oklahoma City, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), Vanguard and Xavier (La.).

• Clarke (Iowa), LSU Alexandria (La.) and William Jessup (Calif.) qualified for the first time in program history. All three teams were at-large berths.

• Rocky Mountain (Mont.) boasts its fourth appearance. This year, the team qualified with the host bid.

• The Golden State Athletic Conferences boasts six programs in the 2018-19 field. The Frontier Conference and Mid-South Conference follow with five each.

• California boasts five teams that qualified for the championship. Kentucky, Louisiana and Montana follow with four qualifiers.

2018-19 Division I Women's Basketball National Championship Qualifiers

School Qualification Season Record Appearances Last Time
Arizona Christian At-Large 21-11 2 2018
Bethel (Tenn.) Southern States Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion 28-5 10 2018
Campbellsville (Ky.) Mid-South Conference Tournament Champion 31-2 27 2018
Carroll (Mont.) Frontier Conference Tournament Champion 25-7 10 2018
Clarke (Iowa) At-Large 21-11 1 0
Columbia (Mo.) AMC Tournament Runner-up 29-4 15 2018
Dillard (La.) Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 21-11 8 2018
Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) AMC Regular-Season/Tournament Champion 31-2 22 2018
Georgetown (Ky.) At-Large 21-10 11 2014
Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) At-Large 20-11 21 2017
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) At-Large 22-10 14 2018
Loyola (La.) Southern States Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 26-6 11 2018
LSU-Alexandria (La.) At-Large 21-7 1 0
Lyon (Ark.) At-Large 24-7 8 2018
Menlo (Calif.) At-Large 20-9 2 2018
MidAmercia Nazarene (Kan.) Heart of America Atheltic Conference Regular-Season No. 2 24-5 8 2018
Montana Western At-Large 25-4 11 2018
Oklahoma City Sooner Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion 29-4 24 2018
Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) Red River Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 25-6 8 2018
Pikeville (Ky.) At-Large 20-11 6 2017
Providence (Mont.) At-Large 18-13 2 2018
Rocky Mountain (Mont.) Host Bid 20-12 4 2018
Science and Arts (Okla.) At-Large 21-11 4 2018
Shawnee State (Ohio) At-Large 24-9 9 2018
Talladega (Ala.) At-Large 27-5 4 2017
The Master's (Calif.) At-Large 26-6 14 2018
Vanguard (Calif.) At-Large 22-9 21 2018
Wayland Baptist (Texas) Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 28-5 26 2018
Westmont (Calif.) GSAC Tournament Champion 24-7 14 2018
William Jessup (Calif.) At-Large 20-10 1 0
William Penn (Iowa) Heart of America Athletic Conference Regular-Season/Tournament Champion 30-2 3 2018
Xavier (La.) At-Large 23-7 20 2016

 

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics

Championship Information

NAIA DI Women's Basketball Championship

39th ANNUAL DIVISION I
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
March 13-19, 2019
Billings, Mont.

