KANSAS CITY, Mo. – ( Bracket | Schedule ) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the 32 qualifiers and bracket for the 39th annual NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship, presented by Visit Billings. The event returns to Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark in Billings, Mont., March 13 – 19.

This year’s field consists of 13 automatic berths, 18 at-large selections and championship host Rocky Mountain (Mont.). Automatic qualification is given to conference regular-season champions, regular-season runners-up, tournament champions or tournament runners-up depending on the league. At-large teams were determined using the final regular-season Coaches’ Top 25 poll released today, which can be found HERE .

The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast the first 30 games leading up to the championship final on ESPN3. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single-day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-tournament package is available at $34.95.

Qualifier Highlights:

• There are no unbeaten teams at this year’s championship. The teams that are closest are Campbellsville (Ky.) with a record of 31-2, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) with a record of 31-2 and William Penn (Iowa) with a record of 30-2.

• Campbellsville (Ky.) holds the longest active appearance streak in this year’s field with 26 appearances. Wayland Baptist (Texas) follows with 26 appearances.

• There are five teams that have won a national championship in this year’s field: Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.), Oklahoma City, Vanguard (Calif.) and Westmont (Calif.).

• The only team in the field to win back-to-back titles is Oklahoma City: 1999-2002, 2014-2015.

• The 2017-18 Champion, Freed-Hardeman returns to the 2018-19 national championship looking for its second title.

• The champions from the last seven years are a part of this year’s field: Oklahoma City, Westmont, MidAmerica Nazarene and Freed-Hardeman.

• All four of the 2017-18 semifinalists return to the 2018-19 championship: Freed-Hardeman, Montana Western, Wayland Baptist (Texas) and Westmont (Calif.).

• There are 24 teams that competed in the 2017-18 national championship and return in 2018-19.

• There are seven teams in the field that have 20 or more tournament appearances: Campbellsville, Wayland Baptist, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), Oklahoma City, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), Vanguard and Xavier (La.).

• Clarke (Iowa), LSU Alexandria (La.) and William Jessup (Calif.) qualified for the first time in program history. All three teams were at-large berths.

• Rocky Mountain (Mont.) boasts its fourth appearance. This year, the team qualified with the host bid.

• The Golden State Athletic Conferences boasts six programs in the 2018-19 field. The Frontier Conference and Mid-South Conference follow with five each.

• California boasts five teams that qualified for the championship. Kentucky, Louisiana and Montana follow with four qualifiers.

2018-19 Division I Women's Basketball National Championship Qualifiers

School Qualification Season Record Appearances Last Time Arizona Christian At-Large 21-11 2 2018 Bethel (Tenn.) Southern States Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion 28-5 10 2018 Campbellsville (Ky.) Mid-South Conference Tournament Champion 31-2 27 2018 Carroll (Mont.) Frontier Conference Tournament Champion 25-7 10 2018 Clarke (Iowa) At-Large 21-11 1 0 Columbia (Mo.) AMC Tournament Runner-up 29-4 15 2018 Dillard (La.) Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 21-11 8 2018 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) AMC Regular-Season/Tournament Champion 31-2 22 2018 Georgetown (Ky.) At-Large 21-10 11 2014 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) At-Large 20-11 21 2017 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) At-Large 22-10 14 2018 Loyola (La.) Southern States Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 26-6 11 2018 LSU-Alexandria (La.) At-Large 21-7 1 0 Lyon (Ark.) At-Large 24-7 8 2018 Menlo (Calif.) At-Large 20-9 2 2018 MidAmercia Nazarene (Kan.) Heart of America Atheltic Conference Regular-Season No. 2 24-5 8 2018 Montana Western At-Large 25-4 11 2018 Oklahoma City Sooner Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion 29-4 24 2018 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) Red River Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 25-6 8 2018 Pikeville (Ky.) At-Large 20-11 6 2017 Providence (Mont.) At-Large 18-13 2 2018 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) Host Bid 20-12 4 2018 Science and Arts (Okla.) At-Large 21-11 4 2018 Shawnee State (Ohio) At-Large 24-9 9 2018 Talladega (Ala.) At-Large 27-5 4 2017 The Master's (Calif.) At-Large 26-6 14 2018 Vanguard (Calif.) At-Large 22-9 21 2018 Wayland Baptist (Texas) Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 28-5 26 2018 Westmont (Calif.) GSAC Tournament Champion 24-7 14 2018 William Jessup (Calif.) At-Large 20-10 1 0 William Penn (Iowa) Heart of America Athletic Conference Regular-Season/Tournament Champion 30-2 3 2018 Xavier (La.) At-Large 23-7 20 2016

