NAIA Women's Wrestling Qualifiers Announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Qualifiers by Weight Class | Qualifiers by School | Qualifiers by First Name) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletes (NAIA) has officially announced the qualifiers for the 2019 NAIA Women’s Wrestling National Invitational on Wednesday. The Invitational is hosted by University of Jamestown.

This marks year one of invitational status for NAIA Women’s Wrestling.

Coaches may declare up to 12 wrestlers per team, with no more than two per weight class. The deadline for entries is 12 p.m. (CST) Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Preliminary brackets will be released on Friday, by 5 PM.

For additional information on the 2019 NAIA Women’s Wrestling National Invitational, click HERE.