KANSAS CITY – For the first time since 2015, an NAIA Men’s Basketball All-Star Game, presented by Adidas®, will be held at Municipal Arena. On Thursday, the NAIA announced the two teams in the return of the contest as part of the 2019 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship.

The game, set for championship night on Tuesday, March 26 at 6:00 p.m. will feature many of the top players from both divisions I and II and will be coached by a pair of legends that have made 2019 their final season at the helm of their programs.

Jim Kessler, outgoing head coach at Grace (Ind.) who is currently coaching his Lancers in the NCCAA National Championship, will head the east squad. Coach Kessler is in his 42nd season at Grace and will say goodbye to the NAIA on the hardwood at Municipal Arena.

Also saying farewell and coaching the West team will be legendary head coach of Columbia (Mo.) Bob Burchard. Coach Burchard just wrapped up his 31st season at the helm of the Cougars and finished his final season with an overall record of 788-269, an incredible .745 winning percentage.

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CST at Municipal Auditorium on March 26 and tickets are $20 for the event, or free with the purchase of a ticket for the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship game, scheduled for 8:00 p.m. the same evening.

East Team Roster

Jonathan Green MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) Ravion Henry Stillman (Okla.) Elisha Boone WVU Tech (W.Va.) Kevin Oberweiser Jamestown (N.D.) Ty Searles Lawrence Tech (Mich.) Jayvian Delacruz Pikeville (Ky.) Jeff Garrett LSU Shreveport (La.) Issac Edmondson Bethel (Tenn) Tonzell Handy Tougaloo (Miss) Aaron Levarity Milligan (Tenn.) Blake Walsman Cincinnati Christian (Ohio) Trae Graham Warner (Fla.) Jake Ludwig Roosevelt (Ill.) Harold Cardwell University of Virgin Islands Logan Godfrey Grace (Ind.)

HEAD COACH: Jim Kessler, Grace (Ind.)

West Team Roster

Trevonta Robertson Wayland Baptist (Texas) Joshua Hamilton Wiley (Texas) Breiman Alexander Oklahoma Panhandle Austin Tyner Northwest Christian (Ore.) KJ Malveau Oklahoma Wesleyan Callum Lawson Arizona Christian Keith Phillips William Jessup (Calif.) Percell Washington Central Baptist (Ark.) Jordan Murdock Friends (Kan.) Cameron Hunt Southwestern (Kan.) Pablo Hernandez Missouri Baptist Derek Novsek San Diego Christian (Calif.) Reggie Kissoonlal Marian (Ind.) Trenton Thompson Asbury (Ky.)

HEAD COACH: Bob Burchard, Columbia (Mo.)

The 2019 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship will be held at Municipal Arena in downtown Kansas City March 20-26, 2019. Tickets may be purchased through ticketmaster. For more information on the 82nd annual National Championship, go to www.naiahoops.com.