KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The third annual NAIA Competitive Cheer National Championship competition will take place on Friday and Saturday at St. Ambrose University (Iowa).

The national championship is a two-day event with the preliminary round completed on Friday and the final round completed on Saturday. One champion will be crowned based on scores.



The competitive dance defending national champions and host, St. Ambrose, as well as first ever champion, Midland (Neb.) will compete for a chance at a second title.

Eight of the 12 qualifying teams have competed in all of the national championships the NAIA has held.

Mount Mercy (Iowa) and Doane (Neb.) are making their first appearance at the national championship this year.

Teams qualified for the championship by either an automatic bid as a winner of a qualifier, by an at-large bid that was awarded to teams with the eight highest Year End Schores that did not receive an automatic bid and host bid was given to St. Ambrose.



The 2019 season marks the third year the sport will conduct an NAIA National Championship. The NAIA is the only collegiate athletics association to offer a national championship in this sport. Competitive Cheer and Dance was the first to earn national championship status within the NAIA in a span of 22 years – NAIA Women’s Golf became a championship sport prior to the spring of 1995.

The preliminary and final competitions will be streamed on the NAIA Network CLICK HERE and select the event to purchase your pass.



For full schedule CLICK HERE