KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With the Mariners of Coastal Georgia charging, Oklahoma City held-on to its No. 1 ranking in the first Top 25 of 2019. The Stars finished just two points ahead of the Mariners as the battle at the top begins to heat-up.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

Oklahoma City garnered 10 of the 19 first-place votes

The Stars have won two consecutive tournaments in the Ottawa (Ariz.) Invitational and at the Houston Classic.

Coastal Georgia is now just two points behind Oklahoma City with four first-place finishes this season. They will head to Nevada to compete in the NAIA Battle at the Primm in their next tournament March 18-19.

No. 20 Victoria (B.C.), No. 23 Tennessee Wesleyan and No. 24 Carroll (Mont.) are all new to the poll this week

Oklahoma City leads the NAIA Active Polls Streak with 119 consecutive appearances.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.

2018-19 NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – March 8, 2019

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] FINAL POINTS 1 1 Oklahoma City [10] 520 2 2 Coastal Georgia [7] 518 3 4 University of Northwestern Ohio [1] 471 4 8 Dalton State (Ga.) 466 5 3 Texas Wesleyan 457 6 6 Keiser (Fla.) 450 7 7 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) [1] 441 8 10 Point (Ga.) 414 9 5 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 408 10 9 British Columbia 378 11 12 Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 350 12 11 William Carey (Miss.) 343 13 13 Thomas (Ga.) 323 14 16 Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 297 15 15 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 287 16 17 Missouri Valley 265 17 14 Taylor (Ind.) 248 18 23 Oregon Tech 232 19 22 Mount Mercy (Iowa) 199 20 NR Victoria (B.C.) 192 21 19 William Woods (Mo.) 163 22 24 Northwestern (Iowa) 143 23 NR Tennessee Wesleyan 139 24 NR Carroll (Mont.) 138 25 21 Southeastern (Fla.) 111

Dropped from the Top 25: Menlo (Calif.), Bellevue (Neb.), Marymount California

Others Receiving Votes: Morningside (Iowa) 80, Corban (Ore.) 79, Marymount California 62, Mobile (Ala.) 40, Sterling (Kan.) 39, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 37, Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 23, Oklahoma Wesleyan 15, William Penn (Iowa) 13, Indiana Wesleyan 10, Kansas Wesleyan 8, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 7, Central Baptist (Ark.) 7, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 5, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 5, Montana Tech 4.