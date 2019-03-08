2018-19 NAIA Men's Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Poll - Postseason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the eighth-consecutive season, Grand View (Iowa) claims the No. 1 ranking in the postseason edition of the NAIA Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll, the national office announced Friday. The Vikings won their eighth-straight national title with 219 points.

Top 20 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000-01)

Grand View is in the top position for the 51 st -consecutive ranking. The Vikings streak started on Oct. 17, 2012.

The Vikings boast 12 NAIA All-Americans this year

Three schools had two national champions – Indiana Tech (Sawyer Miller and Enrique Early), Grand View (Josh Wenger and Evan Hansen) and Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (Brett Bradford and Brandon Reed).

No. 2 Lindsey Wilson (85), No. 3 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (85), No. 4 Indiana Tech (81) and No. 5 Reinhardt (Ga.) (71) round out the top five.

Four new teams enter the top-20 – No. 15 Brewton-Parker (Ga.). No. 18 Graceland (Iowa), No. T20 Briar Cliff (Iowa) and No. T20 Morningside (Iowa)

Marian (Ind.) and Williams Baptist (Ark.) dropped out of the top 20.

Since 2001, only Grand View (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19), former members Notre Dame (Ohio) (2010-11) and Lindenwood (Mo.) (2006-07) have spent the entire season ranked No. 1.

Poll Methodology

The postseason poll is determined using the individual and team results from the national championship

For the complete Top 20 calendar, click here .

2018-19 NAIA Wrestling Coaches’ Postseason Top 20 Poll (March 8, 2019)

Rank Previous Rank School Total Team Points 1 1 Grand View (Iowa) 219 2 T7 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 85 3 3 Life (Ga.) 82.5 4 2 Indiana Tech 81 5 12 Reinhardt (Ga.) 71 6 11 Oklahoma City 56 7 4 Cumberlands (Ky.) 55 8 6 Menlo (Calif.) 53 9 13 Baker (Kan.) 52.5 10 9 Montana State-Northern 50.5 11 5 Embry Riddle (Ariz.) 45 12 10 Providence (Mont.) 39 T13 14 Midland (Neb.) 35 T13 T7 Missouri Valley 35 15 RV Brewton-Parker (Ga.) 30 T16 16 Campbellsville (Ky.) 29.5 T16 T18 Eastern Oregon 29.5 18 RV Graceland (Iowa) 28 19 15 Southeastern (Fla.) 26 T20 RV Briar Cliff (Iowa) 24.5 T20 RV Morningside (Iowa) 24.5

Dropped out of the top-20: Marian (Ind.) No. 17 and Williams Baptist (Ark.) No. T18

Others receiving votes: Cumberland (Tenn.) 24; Dickinson State (N.D.) 20; Southern Oregon 18.5; Lourdes (Ohio) 18; Concordia (Neb.) 17; Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 16; Life Pacific (Calif.) 10.5; Oklahoma Wesleyan 8.5; Marian (Ind.) 7; Williams Baptist (Ark.) 3.5; Bethany (Kan.) 6; Missouri Baptist 5; Northwestern (Iowa) 5; Doane (Neb.) 4; Wayland Baptist (Texas) 3.5; Calumet (Ind.); Kansas Wesleyan 2; Ottawa (Kan.) 2; Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) 1; Midway (Ky.) 1; St. Andrews (N.C.) 1; Simpson (Calif.) 0.5.

Top Ranked Individuals | Individual Rankings

125 – Sawyer Miller, Indiana Tech

133 – Erique Early, Indiana Tech

141 – David Berg, Midland (Neb.)

149 – Josh Wenger, Grand View (Iowa)

157 – Nosomy Pozo, Life (Ga.)

165 – Brett Bradford, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

174 – Lucas Lovvorn, Baker (Kan.)

184 – Anthony Orozco, Menlo (Calif.)

197 – Evan Hansen, Grand View (Iowa)

285 – Brandon Reed, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)