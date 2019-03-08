2018-19 NAIA Men's Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Poll - Postseason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the eighth-consecutive season, Grand View (Iowa) claims the No. 1 ranking in the postseason edition of the NAIA Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll, the national office announced Friday. The Vikings won their eighth-straight national title with 219 points.
Top 20 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000-01)
- Grand View is in the top position for the 51st-consecutive ranking. The Vikings streak started on Oct. 17, 2012.
- The Vikings boast 12 NAIA All-Americans this year
- Three schools had two national champions – Indiana Tech (Sawyer Miller and Enrique Early), Grand View (Josh Wenger and Evan Hansen) and Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (Brett Bradford and Brandon Reed).
- No. 2 Lindsey Wilson (85), No. 3 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (85), No. 4 Indiana Tech (81) and No. 5 Reinhardt (Ga.) (71) round out the top five.
- Four new teams enter the top-20 – No. 15 Brewton-Parker (Ga.). No. 18 Graceland (Iowa), No. T20 Briar Cliff (Iowa) and No. T20 Morningside (Iowa)
- Marian (Ind.) and Williams Baptist (Ark.) dropped out of the top 20.
- Since 2001, only Grand View (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19), former members Notre Dame (Ohio) (2010-11) and Lindenwood (Mo.) (2006-07) have spent the entire season ranked No. 1.
Poll Methodology
- The postseason poll is determined using the individual and team results from the national championship
- For the complete Top 20 calendar, click here.
2018-19 NAIA Wrestling Coaches’ Postseason Top 20 Poll (March 8, 2019)
|Rank
|Previous Rank
|School
|Total Team Points
|1
|1
|Grand View (Iowa)
|219
|2
|T7
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|85
|3
|3
|Life (Ga.)
|82.5
|4
|2
|Indiana Tech
|81
|5
|12
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|71
|6
|11
|Oklahoma City
|56
|7
|4
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|55
|8
|6
|Menlo (Calif.)
|53
|9
|13
|Baker (Kan.)
|52.5
|10
|9
|Montana State-Northern
|50.5
|11
|5
|Embry Riddle (Ariz.)
|45
|12
|10
|Providence (Mont.)
|39
|T13
|14
|Midland (Neb.)
|35
|T13
|T7
|Missouri Valley
|35
|15
|RV
|Brewton-Parker (Ga.)
|30
|T16
|16
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|29.5
|T16
|T18
|Eastern Oregon
|29.5
|18
|RV
|Graceland (Iowa)
|28
|19
|15
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|26
|T20
|RV
|Briar Cliff (Iowa)
|24.5
|T20
|RV
|Morningside (Iowa)
|24.5
Dropped out of the top-20: Marian (Ind.) No. 17 and Williams Baptist (Ark.) No. T18
Others receiving votes: Cumberland (Tenn.) 24; Dickinson State (N.D.) 20; Southern Oregon 18.5; Lourdes (Ohio) 18; Concordia (Neb.) 17; Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 16; Life Pacific (Calif.) 10.5; Oklahoma Wesleyan 8.5; Marian (Ind.) 7; Williams Baptist (Ark.) 3.5; Bethany (Kan.) 6; Missouri Baptist 5; Northwestern (Iowa) 5; Doane (Neb.) 4; Wayland Baptist (Texas) 3.5; Calumet (Ind.); Kansas Wesleyan 2; Ottawa (Kan.) 2; Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) 1; Midway (Ky.) 1; St. Andrews (N.C.) 1; Simpson (Calif.) 0.5.
Top Ranked Individuals | Individual Rankings
125 – Sawyer Miller, Indiana Tech
133 – Erique Early, Indiana Tech
141 – David Berg, Midland (Neb.)
149 – Josh Wenger, Grand View (Iowa)
157 – Nosomy Pozo, Life (Ga.)
165 – Brett Bradford, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
174 – Lucas Lovvorn, Baker (Kan.)
184 – Anthony Orozco, Menlo (Calif.)
197 – Evan Hansen, Grand View (Iowa)
285 – Brandon Reed, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)