KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With all 19 first-place votes, Keiser (Fla.) remained out front in the first Top 25 poll of the 2019 calendar year. The top four remained the same as SCAD Savannah (Ga.), William Carey (Miss.) and Dalton State (Ga.) grabbed the Nos. 2-4 spots respectively.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

The Seahawks have won two of three tournaments since the calendar flipped to 2019. The lone tournament they did not win wrapped up on Tuesday as they finished third at the Seminole State Spring Break Tournament.

Keiser (Fla.) has just two tournaments remaining until The Sun Conference Tournament April 14-16.

Southeastern (Fla.) made the biggest jump, up four spots to No. 13.

SCAD Atlanta is the lone newcomer to the poll this week.

Lewis-Clark State leads all active members with 59 total No. 1 mentions since 2000. Ten other teams have been ranked No. 1 in at least two polls: Oklahoma City (34), Faulkner (19), former member Lubbock Christian (Texas) (13), former member Embry-Riddle (Fla.) (11), Georgia Gwinnett (8), LSU Shreveport (La.) (6), former member Lee (Tenn.) (6), Cumberland (Tenn.) (6), Tennessee Wesleyan (2), Southeastern (2) and current No. 1 Keiser (2).

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.

For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2018-19 NAIA Women’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – March 8, 2019

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] FINAL POINTS 1 1 Keiser (Fla.) [19] 529 2 2 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 512 3 3 William Carey (Miss.) 495 4 4 Dalton State (Ga.) 469 5 6 British Columbia 466 6 5 Cumberlands (Ky.) 449 7 7 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 426 8 8 Texas Wesleyan 411 9 10 Loyola (La.) 393 10 9 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 367 11 13 Victoria (B.C.) 364 12 12 Oregon Tech 335 13 17 Southeastern (Fla.) 304 14 15 Taylor (Ind.) 302 15 16 Oklahoma City 301 16 14 William Penn (Iowa) 285 17 19 Morningside (Iowa) 259 18 11 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 238 19 18 Indiana Tech 226 20 22 Coastal Georgia 209 21 21 University of Northwestern Ohio 199 22 20 Cumberland (Tenn.) 170 23 24 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 148 24 23 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 136 25 NR SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 114

Dropped from the Top 25: Indiana Wesleyan

Others Receiving Votes: Saint Francis (Ind.) 100, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 96, Indiana Wesleyan 62, Tennessee Wesleyan 60, Milligan (Tenn.) 37, Thomas (Ga.) 6, Bellevue (Neb.) 4.