KANSAS CITY, Mo. –SCAD Savannah (Ga.) finishes season at No. 1 in the postseason edition of the 2018-19 NAIA Women’s Swim & Dive Coaches’ Top 10 Poll. The Bee’s closed the season with their fifth banner.

SCAD also posted its third and second-consecutive year with the No. 1 rank through the whole season. The team also closes the season with the most consecutive poll appearances at 40.

Poll Methodology

-The final poll is determined by the teams finish in the Championship

-For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

2018-19 NAIA Women’s Swim & Dive Postseason Top 10 Poll