Women's Swimming & Diving

NAIA - Women's Swimming - Championship - SCAD Savannah (Ga.)

2018-19 NAIA Women's Swim & Dive Postseason Top 10 Poll

SCAD Savannah (Ga.) finishes as No. 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –SCAD Savannah (Ga.) finishes season at No. 1 in the postseason edition of the 2018-19 NAIA Women’s Swim & Dive Coaches’ Top 10 Poll. The Bee’s closed the season with their fifth banner.

SCAD also posted its third and second-consecutive year with the No. 1 rank through the whole season. The team also closes the season with the most consecutive poll appearances at 40.

Poll Methodology

-The final poll is determined by the teams finish in the Championship

2018-19 NAIA Women’s Swim & Dive Postseason Top 10 Poll

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL
1 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
2 3 Keiser (Fla.)
3 2 Cumberlands (Ky.)
4 4 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
5 9 College of Idaho
6 7 Loyola (La.)
7 6 Indiana Wesleyan
8 8 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
9 10 Lindenwood Belleville (Ill.)
10 5 Brenau (Ga.)

Championship Information

NAIA Swim & Dive Championship

39th ANNUAL WOMEN'S 
SWIMMING & DIVING
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Feb. 27 - March 2, 2019
Columbus Aquatic Center
Columbus, Georgia

