KANSAS CITY, Mo. –SCAD Savannah (Ga.) finishes season at No. 1 in the postseason edition of the 2018-19 NAIA Women’s Swim & Dive Coaches’ Top 10 Poll. The Bee’s closed the season with their fifth banner.
SCAD also posted its third and second-consecutive year with the No. 1 rank through the whole season. The team also closes the season with the most consecutive poll appearances at 40.
Poll Methodology
-The final poll is determined by the teams
-For the complete
2018-19 NAIA Women’s Swim & Dive Postseason Top 10 Poll
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL
|1
|1
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|2
|3
|Keiser (Fla.)
|3
|2
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|4
|4
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|5
|9
|College of Idaho
|6
|7
|Loyola (La.)
|7
|6
|Indiana Wesleyan
|8
|8
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|9
|10
|Lindenwood Belleville (Ill.)
|10
|5
|Brenau (Ga.)