KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Keiser (Fla.) finished the season at No. 1 in the postseason edition of the 2018-19 NAIA Men’s Swim & Dive Coaches’ Top 10 Poll. The Seahawks closed out the year with their second banner.
Keiser also posted its second consecutive year with the No. 1 rank through the whole season. The team tabbed its 12th-consecutive No. 1 rank, which ties the Seahawks for the most consecutive rankings with former member California Baptist.
2018-19 NAIA Men’s Swim & Dive Postseason Top 10 Poll
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL
|1
|1
|Keiser (Fla.)
|2
|2
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|3
|4
|Lindenwood Belleville (Ill.)
|4
|3
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|5
|6
|Loyola (La.)
|6
|8
|Union (Ky.)
|7
|9
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|8
|10
|Asbury (Ky.)
|9
|5
|WVU Tech (W. Va.)
|10
|7
|Midland (Neb.)