KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Keiser (Fla.) finished the season at No. 1 in the postseason edition of the 2018-19 NAIA Men’s Swim & Dive Coaches’ Top 10 Poll. The Seahawks closed out the year with their second banner.

Keiser also posted its second consecutive year with the No. 1 rank through the whole season. The team tabbed its 12th-consecutive No. 1 rank, which ties the Seahawks for the most consecutive rankings with former member California Baptist.

Poll Methodology

-The final poll is determined by the teams finish in the Championship

2018-19 NAIA Men’s Swim & Dive Postseason Top 10 Poll