Men's Swimming & Diving

NAIA - Men's Swimming - Championship

2018-19 NAIA Men's Swim & Dive Postseason Top 10 Poll

Keiser (Fla.) finishes as No. 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Keiser (Fla.) finished the season at No. 1 in the postseason edition of the 2018-19 NAIA Men’s Swim & Dive Coaches’ Top 10 Poll. The Seahawks closed out the year with their second banner.

Keiser also posted its second consecutive year with the No. 1 rank through the whole season. The team tabbed its 12th-consecutive No. 1 rank, which ties the Seahawks for the most consecutive rankings with former member California Baptist.

Poll Methodology

-The final poll is determined by the teams finish in the Championship

2018-19 NAIA Men’s Swim & Dive Postseason Top 10 Poll

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL
1 1 Keiser (Fla.)
2 2 SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
3 4 Lindenwood Belleville (Ill.)
4 3 Cumberlands (Ky.)
5 6 Loyola (La.)
6 8 Union (Ky.)
7 9 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
8 10 Asbury (Ky.)
9 5 WVU Tech (W. Va.)
10 7 Midland (Neb.)

Championship Information

NAIA Swim & Dive Championship

63rd ANNUAL MEN'S
SWIMMING & DIVING
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Feb. 27 - March 2, 2019
Columbus Aquatic Center
Columbus, Georgia

