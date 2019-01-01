NAIA Women's Wrestling Invitational Preliminary Brackets Announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Preliminary Brackets – PDF) Preliminary brackets for the 2019 NAIA Women’s Wrestling National invitational have been released by the national office. The Invitational, hosted by Jamestown (N.D.), are set to begin on Friday, March 15.

The inaugural event will consist of ten weight classes with the team champion based on individual wrestler finishes. Grapplers finishing in the top four in each weight class at the national invitational will be named All-America, with places five through eight earning All-America Honorable-Mention.

The brackets are subject to change and are not considered official until ratified by the NAIA-Wrestling Coaches’ Association Bracketing Committee. Official brackets are planned for release on Thursday, March 14 on www.naia.org.

For additional information on the national championships, click here.