KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced 312 women’s basketball student-athletes have been named 2019 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes. Concordia (Neb.) and Mount Marty (S.D.) led the pack with nine student-athletes collecting the honors on each team.

In order to be nominated by an institution , a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status to qualify for this honor.

To learn more about the Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete program, click HERE.

2019 Daktronics NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athletes - PDF