KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With all 14 first-place votes, Georgia Gwinnett (Ga.) stayed atop the NAIA Men’s Tennis Top 25 on Tuesday. Reinhardt (Ga.) made the jump from No. 4 to No. 2 while Cardinal-Stritch (Wis.) made their first appearance in the Top 10.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

Georgia Gwinnett has been ranked No. 1 in the last 41-straight polls.

Cardinal Stritch jumped into the top five after an impressive 6-3 win over then-No. 2 Keiser (Fla.)

The Wolves took the top two doubles and singles wins to put itself toward the top of the national rankings in the third poll of the season.

William Woods (Mo.), led by an undefeated start to the year, is in the No. 4 spot this week. Both of its wins came over NCAA Division II Schools in the Great Lakes Valley Conference in Maryville (Mo.) and Rockhurst (Mo.)

No. 8 Xavier (La.) extends the longest consecutively-active streak in the poll with 99 straight appearances. Westmont (Calif.) which is ranked No. 25, is second with 85 straight polls.

Poll Methodology:

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

For the complete ratings calendar, click HERE

2019 NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll 3 (March 12, 2019)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett [14] 10-0 374 2 4 Reinhardt (Ga.) 5-0 354 3 10 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 5-3 336 4 5 William Woods (Mo.) 2-0 330 5 2 Keiser (Fla.) 10-4 315 6 8 Middle Georgia State 5-2 313 7 5 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 0-2 307 8 3 Xavier (La.) 6-2 302 9 11 William Carey (Miss.) 5-2 291 10 13 Tennessee Wesleyan 5-1 257 10 9 Campbellsville (Ky.) 6-1 257 12 12 Arizona Christian 7-0 242 13 16 Point (Ga.) 6-5 236 14 7 Cumberland (Tenn.) 2-3 217 15 14 Mobile (Ala.) 5-2 216 16 15 Union (Ky.) 3-5 190 17 17 Hope International (Calif.) 9-2 186 18 19 McPherson (Kan.) 0-1 159 19 20 Cumberlands (Ky.) 3-2 153 20 18 Marian (Ind.) 16-4 134 21 22 Coastal Georgia 6-4 133 21 21 University of Northwestern Ohi 5-3 133 23 NR Missouri Valley 5-3 109 24 25 Indiana Wesleyan 19-6 92 25 23 Westmont (Calif.) 3-5 89

Dropped from the Top 25: Asbury (Ky.)

Others Receiving Votes: Asbury (Ky.) 88, Texas A&M Texarkana 39, Loyola (La.) 37, Judson (Ill.) 28, SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 17, Southwestern (Kan.) 13, Webber International (Fla.) 12, Hastings (Neb.) 6, Marymount California 5, St. Thomas (Fla.) 4, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 3, Georgetown (Ky.) 3, Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 3.