KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The top nine teams in the nation remain unchanged as the latest edition of the Top 25 was unveiled on Tuesday. Georgia Gwinnett remained undefeated while Keiser (Fla.) continues to stay on its heels.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

The Grizzlies have gone 6-0 since getting its season underway on March 5. A win over then No. 7 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) and then-No. 15 Cumberlands (Ky.) have put the Grizzlies at an early advantage in 2019.

Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) and Missouri Valley are new to the poll this week.

Indiana Wesleyan has the best record in the polls this week with a 23-4 overall mark.

No. 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and No. 11 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) lead all schools with 115-consecutive Top 25 appearances.

Former member Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) holds the most No. 1-rankings with 80, and Georgia Gwinnett follows with 33 No. 1-rankings. Georgia Gwinnett is the only active member to be ranked No. 1 for an entire season (2017). Auburn Montgomery was wire-to-wire No. 1 in eight seasons, and former member Fresno Pacific (Calif.) did it once, as well.

Poll Methodology:

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

2019 NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll 3 (March 12, 2019)

RANK WEEK SCHOOL[ 1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett [14] 6-0 374 2 2 Keiser (Fla.) 12-1 362 3 3 Xavier (La.) 8-3 350 4 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 1-1 332 5 5 Brenau (Ga.) 5-3 328 6 6 William Woods (Mo.) 0-2 317 7 7 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 2-5 301 8 8 LSU Alexandria (La.) 2-1 286 9 9 William Carey (Miss.) 5-1 281 10 11 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 5-1 264 11 10 Indiana Wesleyan 23-4 251 12 12 Middle Georgia State 4-3 235 13 18 Cumberland (Tenn.) 4-1 234 14 13 Westmont (Calif.) 8-3 214 14 23 Mobile (Ala.) 5-2 214 16 14 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 6-1 193 17 15 Cumberlands (Ky.) 3-1 191 18 16 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 4-2 178 19 17 Union (Ky.) 3-2 159 20 19 Loyola (La.) 6-4 147 21 24 Georgetown (Ky.) 3-2 131 22 20 Campbellsville (Ky.) 3-2 113 22 21 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 4-7 113 24 NR Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 3-1 93 25 NR Missouri Valley 9-0 80

Dropped from the Top 25: Marian (Ind.), Reinhardt (Ga.)

Others Receiving Votes: Marian (Ind.) 59, Webber International (Fla.) 53, Coastal Georgia 34, Reinhardt (Ga.) 28, Arizona Christian 22, University of Northwestern Ohio 22, Asbury (Ky.) 12, Southwestern (Kan.) 12, Tennessee Wesleyan 7, Southeastern (Fla.) 7, Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 3.