KANSAS CITY, Mo. — [Bracket | Tickets] The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 32-team field for the 2019 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship on Wednesday. The 82nd Annual event takes place March 20-26 at Municipal Arena in downtown Kansas City, Mo.
The 2019 field consists of 13 automatic and 19 at-large berths. Automatic qualification is given to conference regular-season champions, regular-season runners-up, tournament champions or tournament runners-up depending on the league. At-large teams were determined using the final regular-season Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released today. To view the final NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, click HERE.
The NAIA Network (www.NAIANetwork.com) – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast the first 30 games leading up to the championship final on ESPN3. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single-day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-tournament package is available at $34.95. Click HERE for more information.
For the first time this season, fans can also download the new Experience NAIA Championships App, which provides real-time updates on every game of the 2019 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship, including live stats, push notification, team and player information, plus much more. Fans can download the app for both Apple and Android devices HERE.
Qualifier Notes
- Stillman (Ala.) will be the lone team making its debut in the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship Field. This is Stillman’s second season eligible for postseason play after joining the NAIA in the 2016-17 school year.
- No team will enter the national championship undefeated in 2019. The best record entering play is that of Benedictine (Kan.), who finished with a 30-3 record.
- 15 teams have made at least 10 appearances in the national championship field. Four of those have made 20 appearances or more.
- Georgetown (Ky.) leads all teams with 37 appearances in the national championship.
- The Sooner and Golden State Athletic Conferences each have five representatives.
- Of the teams with at least one appearance in its history, Missouri Baptist is snapping the longest drought. The last time the Spartans found themselves in the field was in 2005. NAIA Hall of Famer Lowell Pitzer was the head coach.
- There are 17 returning teams from the 2018 national championship.
- Of the teams in the 2019 field, 10 have won a national title in their history. Oklahoma City leads the way with six national championships, followed by Benedictine (Kan.) (2), Georgetown (Ky.) (2), John Brown (Ark.) (1), Loyola (La.) (1), Mid America Christian (Okla.) (1), Pikeville (Ky.) (1), Rocky Mountain (Mont.) (1), Science & Arts (Okla.) (1) and Vanguard (Calif.) (1).
2019 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship Qualifiers (alphabetical)
|Institution
|Qualifying Method
|2019 Record
|Appearances
|Championship Record
|Last Time
|Consecutive
|Arizona Christian
|At-Large
|23-8
|5
|2-4
|2016
|1st
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|Heart of America Athletic Conference Regular Season Champion
|30-3
|11
|13-9
|2017
|1st
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|At-Large
|24-8
|2
|0-1
|2015
|1st
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|At-Large
|22-9
|13
|10-12
|2018
|2nd
|Carroll (Mont)
|At-Large
|25-7
|13
|12-12
|2018
|4th
|Central Baptist (Ark.)
|American Midwest Conference Tournament Champion
|22-10
|2
|0-1
|2018
|2nd
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|At-Large
|21-10
|27
|17-26
|2018
|6th
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|Mid-South Conference Tournament Champion
|28-4
|38
|68-37
|2018
|28th
|John Brown (Ark.)
|At-Large
|23-10
|8
|10-6
|2013
|1st
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|Frontier Conference Tournament Champion
|27-6
|14
|3-13
|2018
|5th
|Loyola (La.)
|Southern States Athletic Conference Tournament Champion
|21-10
|4
|7-3
|2017
|1st
|LSU Alexandria (La.)
|At-Large
|28-3
|5
|8-4
|2018
|5th
|LSU Shreveport (La.)
|At-Large
|22-10
|15
|11-14
|2018
|15th
|Mid America Christian (Okla.)
|At-Large
|20-12
|3
|7-1
|2016
|1st
|Missouri Baptist
|American Midwest Conference Regular Season Champion
|28-4
|4
|0-3
|2005
|1st
|Oklahoma City (Okla.)
|Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament Champion
|21-10
|25
|48-17
|2018
|5th
|Peru State (Neb.)
|Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament Champion
|23-10
|16
|7-16
|2018
|2nd
|Pikeville (Ky.)
|At-Large
|23-8
|13
|13-11
|2018
|7th
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|At-Large
|19-12
|10
|5-8
|2015
|1st
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|At-Large
|20-10
|9
|10-7
|2018
|3rd
|St. Thomas (Texas)
|Red River Athletic Conference Tournament Champion
|23-10
|3
|0-2
|2014
|1st
|Stillman (Ala.)
|Southern States Athletic Conference Regular Season Champion
|27-5
|1
|0-0
|N/A
|1st
|Talladega (Ala.)
|At-Large
|24-7
|6
|5-5
|2017
|1st
|The Master's (Calif.)
|Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament Champion
|27-5
|10
|7-9
|2018
|3rd
|Tougaloo (Miss.)
|Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Tournament Champion
|28-4
|6
|2-5
|2012
|1st
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|At-Large
|25-6
|4
|6-2
|2014
|1st
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|Sooner Athletic Conference Regular Season Champion
|24-7
|19
|11-18
|2018
|2nd
|Westmont (Calif.)
|At-Large
|18-10
|21
|21-20
|2018
|5th
|Wiley (Texas)
|At-Large
|23-6
|6
|1-6
|2017
|1st
|William Carey (Miss.)
|At-Large
|22-9
|13
|2-12
|2018
|4th
|William Jessup (Calif.)
|At-Large
|23-10
|2
|1-1
|2016
|1st
|William Penn (Iowa)
|At-Large
|21-11
|4
|8-3
|2018
|4th
Records according to what schools have entered into DakStats.
Championship Appearances include 2019 event.