KANSAS CITY, Mo. — [Bracket | Tickets] The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 32-team field for the 2019 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship on Wednesday. The 82nd Annual event takes place March 20-26 at Municipal Arena in downtown Kansas City, Mo.

The 2019 field consists of 13 automatic and 19 at-large berths. Automatic qualification is given to conference regular-season champions, regular-season runners-up, tournament champions or tournament runners-up depending on the league. At-large teams were determined using the final regular-season Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released today. To view the final NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, click HERE.

The NAIA Network (www.NAIANetwork.com) – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast the first 30 games leading up to the championship final on ESPN3. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single-day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-tournament package is available at $34.95. Click HERE for more information.

For the first time this season, fans can also download the new Experience NAIA Championships App, which provides real-time updates on every game of the 2019 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship, including live stats, push notification, team and player information, plus much more. Fans can download the app for both Apple and Android devices HERE.

Qualifier Notes

Stillman (Ala.) will be the lone team making its debut in the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship Field. This is Stillman’s second season eligible for postseason play after joining the NAIA in the 2016-17 school year.

No team will enter the national championship undefeated in 2019. The best record entering play is that of Benedictine (Kan.), who finished with a 30-3 record.

15 teams have made at least 10 appearances in the national championship field. Four of those have made 20 appearances or more.

Georgetown (Ky.) leads all teams with 37 appearances in the national championship.

The Sooner and Golden State Athletic Conferences each have five representatives.

Of the teams with at least one appearance in its history, Missouri Baptist is snapping the longest drought. The last time the Spartans found themselves in the field was in 2005. NAIA Hall of Famer Lowell Pitzer was the head coach.

There are 17 returning teams from the 2018 national championship.

Of the teams in the 2019 field, 10 have won a national title in their history. Oklahoma City leads the way with six national championships, followed by Benedictine (Kan.) (2), Georgetown (Ky.) (2), John Brown (Ark.) (1), Loyola (La.) (1), Mid America Christian (Okla.) (1), Pikeville (Ky.) (1), Rocky Mountain (Mont.) (1), Science & Arts (Okla.) (1) and Vanguard (Calif.) (1).

2019 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship Qualifiers (alphabetical)

Institution Qualifying Method 2019 Record Appearances Championship Record Last Time Consecutive Arizona Christian At-Large 23-8 5 2-4 2016 1st Benedictine (Kan.) Heart of America Athletic Conference Regular Season Champion 30-3 11 13-9 2017 1st Bethel (Tenn.) At-Large 24-8 2 0-1 2015 1st Campbellsville (Ky.) At-Large 22-9 13 10-12 2018 2nd Carroll (Mont) At-Large 25-7 13 12-12 2018 4th Central Baptist (Ark.) American Midwest Conference Tournament Champion 22-10 2 0-1 2018 2nd Cumberlands (Ky.) At-Large 21-10 27 17-26 2018 6th Georgetown (Ky.) Mid-South Conference Tournament Champion 28-4 38 68-37 2018 28th John Brown (Ark.) At-Large 23-10 8 10-6 2013 1st Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) Frontier Conference Tournament Champion 27-6 14 3-13 2018 5th Loyola (La.) Southern States Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 21-10 4 7-3 2017 1st LSU Alexandria (La.) At-Large 28-3 5 8-4 2018 5th LSU Shreveport (La.) At-Large 22-10 15 11-14 2018 15th Mid America Christian (Okla.) At-Large 20-12 3 7-1 2016 1st Missouri Baptist American Midwest Conference Regular Season Champion 28-4 4 0-3 2005 1st Oklahoma City (Okla.) Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 21-10 25 48-17 2018 5th Peru State (Neb.) Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 23-10 16 7-16 2018 2nd Pikeville (Ky.) At-Large 23-8 13 13-11 2018 7th Rocky Mountain (Mont.) At-Large 19-12 10 5-8 2015 1st Science & Arts (Okla.) At-Large 20-10 9 10-7 2018 3rd St. Thomas (Texas) Red River Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 23-10 3 0-2 2014 1st Stillman (Ala.) Southern States Athletic Conference Regular Season Champion 27-5 1 0-0 N/A 1st Talladega (Ala.) At-Large 24-7 6 5-5 2017 1st The Master's (Calif.) Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 27-5 10 7-9 2018 3rd Tougaloo (Miss.) Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 28-4 6 2-5 2012 1st Vanguard (Calif.) At-Large 25-6 4 6-2 2014 1st Wayland Baptist (Texas) Sooner Athletic Conference Regular Season Champion 24-7 19 11-18 2018 2nd Westmont (Calif.) At-Large 18-10 21 21-20 2018 5th Wiley (Texas) At-Large 23-6 6 1-6 2017 1st William Carey (Miss.) At-Large 22-9 13 2-12 2018 4th William Jessup (Calif.) At-Large 23-10 2 1-1 2016 1st William Penn (Iowa) At-Large 21-11 4 8-3 2018 4th

Records according to what schools have entered into DakStats.

Championship Appearances include 2019 event.