KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After taking the Mid-South Conference Tournament crown, Georgetown (Ky.) finds itself at the top of the final Top 25 of the season. The Tigers have slowly but surely crept up week by week and now find itself as the top team in the nation heading into the 2019 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship.

LSU Alexandria moved to No. 2 this week as the Ravens of Benedictine (Kan.) tumbled slightly to No. 3 overall after a loss to then No. 24 Peru State (Neb.) in the Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament on Tuesday. Tougaloo (Miss.) and The Master’s (Calif.) tied at the No. 4 spot.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

Georgetown is ranked No. 1 for the first time in the 2018-19 season.

The Tigers won their last five games in a row, including the Mid-South title game against Life (Ga.), 104-75.

LSU Alexandria stayed at No. 2 this week and feature the top scoring offense in the nation, averaging over 97 points per game.

Benedictine (Kan.) drops two spots, but finished the season with an undefeated 24-0 mark in Heart of America Athletic Conference play. The Ravens saw their 29-game win streak snapped on Tuesday evening against Peru State.

Tougaloo (Miss.) and The Master’s (Calif.) tied for the No. 4 spot this week.

Former member Mountain State (W.Va.) owns the most No. 1-rankings with 48, followed by Robert Morris (Ill.) (24) and Georgetown (Ky.) (17). LSU Alexandria is next on the list with 16 while former NAIA member Concordia (Calif.) is at 12.

Pikeville (Ky.) owns the longest active streak in the Top 25, which is now at 73 consecutive polls.

Poll Methodology:

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Association of Independent Institutions.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) beginning in the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2018-19 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Final (March 13, 2019)

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 3 Georgetown (Ky.) [6] 28-4 217 2 2 LSU Alexandria (La.) [2] 28-3 209 3 1 Benedictine (Kan.) 30-3 203 4 4 Tougaloo (Miss.) 28-4 197 4 5 The Master's (Calif.) 27-5 197 6 5 Stillman (Ala.) 27-5 178 7 12 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) [1] 27-6 177 8 5 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 24-7 174 9 8 Missouri Baptist 28-4 159 10 10 Vanguard (Calif.) 25-6 154 11 9 Carroll (Mont.) 25-7 150 12 10 Wiley (Texas) 23-6 145 13 13 Pikeville (Ky.) 23-8 136 14 14 William Carey (Miss.) 22-9 124 15 18 John Brown (Ark.) 23-10 115 16 19 William Jessup (Calif.) 23-10 109 17 15 LSU Shreveport (La.) 22-10 107 18 17 Bethel (Tenn.) 24-8 106 19 24 Peru State (Neb.) 23-10 101 20 20 Talladega (Ala.) 24-7 69 21 21 Cumberlands (Ky.) 21-10 64 22 NR St. Thomas (Texas) 23-10 59 23 16 William Penn (Iowa) 21-11 57 24 NR Loyola (La.) 21-11 52 25 NR Oklahoma City 21-10 48

Dropped from the Top 25: Science & Arts (Okla.), Campbellsville (Ky.), Arizona Christian.

Others Receiving Votes: Science & Arts (Okla.) 47, Campbellsville (Ky.) 43, Arizona Christian 28, Westmont (Calif.) 26, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 23, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 19, Dillard (La.) 9, Central Baptist (Ark.) 9.