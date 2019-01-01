Women's Wrestling Invitational Moved to One Day Event

Release provided by Ryan Mikkelson, Jamestown Sports Information Director

JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- Due to inclement weather predicted throughout the Midwest on Thursday, the NAIA Women’s Wrestling Invitational will move from a two-day event Friday and Saturday to a one-day event on Saturday only.



All rounds and competitions, including the championship matches, will be held.



Doors to Harold Newman Arena will open Saturday at 7 a.m., with matches beginning at 8 a.m. The finals will begin at 7 p.m.



Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $10 for students, and will be good for the entire event.



The student-athlete experience event and Champions of Character event originally scheduled for Thursday will be held on Friday at the same times.



2019 NAIA Women’s Wrestling Invitational

Revised Schedule

Saturday

8:00 a.m.—NAIA Parade of Champions

8:05 a.m. – National Anthem

8:10 am. – Session #1 and #2

1st Round (Round of 32)

2nd Round (Championship)

2nd Round (Consolation)

3rd Round (Championship Quarterfinals and 3rd Consolation)

4th Round (Consolation)

1:00 p.m. – Session #3

4th Round (Championship Semifinals, 5th Consolation)

6th Round (Consolation Semifinals)

Placement Matches (3rd, 5th, and 7th place matches)

6:05 p.m. – Scholar-Athlete Parade

6:15 p.m. – Parade of All-Americans

6:30 p.m. – National Anthem

7:00 p.m. – Session #4

Championship Finals