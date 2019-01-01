stop
Women's Wrestling

stop
Women WR reschedule

Women's Wrestling Invitational Moved to One Day Event

Due to the weather conditions, the Invitational will take place on Saturday

Release provided by Ryan Mikkelson, Jamestown Sports Information Director

JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- Due to inclement weather predicted throughout the Midwest on Thursday, the NAIA Women’s Wrestling Invitational will move from a two-day event Friday and Saturday to a one-day event on Saturday only.

All rounds and competitions, including the championship matches, will be held.

Doors to Harold Newman Arena will open Saturday at 7 a.m., with matches beginning at 8 a.m.  The finals will begin at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $10 for students, and will be good for the entire event.

The student-athlete experience event and Champions of Character event originally scheduled for Thursday will be held on Friday at the same times.

2019 NAIA Women’s Wrestling Invitational
Revised Schedule 
Saturday
8:00 a.m.—NAIA Parade of Champions
8:05 a.m. – National Anthem
8:10 am. – Session #1 and #2
                     1st Round (Round of 32)
                     2nd Round (Championship)
                     2nd Round (Consolation)
                     3rd Round (Championship Quarterfinals and 3rd Consolation)
                     4th Round (Consolation)

1:00 p.m. – Session #3
                       4th Round (Championship Semifinals, 5th Consolation)
                       6th Round (Consolation Semifinals)
                       Placement Matches (3rd, 5th, and 7th place matches)

6:05 p.m. – Scholar-Athlete Parade
6:15 p.m. – Parade of All-Americans
6:30 p.m. – National Anthem

7:00 p.m. – Session #4
                       Championship Finals

 

