KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2019 Division II Women’s Basketball All-America teams on Thursday. Maya Ah You Dias, senior guard for Eastern Oregon, was named National Player of the Year.

Ah You Dias is a two-time First Team All-American also collecting second team in her sophomore season. Ah You Dias was a key part of Eastern Oregon’s 29-4 season and their trip to the national tournament this year. A native of Middleton, Idaho, she led her team in scoring averaging 23.2 points per game. She averaged 54 percent from the field and 44 percent behind the arch this season. She was dominate at the free throw line as well shooting 82 percent.

Maya Ah You Dias, Kendall Bradbury, Kelsie Cleeton and Philly Lammers return to the list again this year having earned First Team All-American in 2018 as well.

Several players made the jump from second and third team last year to 1st team this year. Kassidy De Jong of Northwestern (Iowa) earned Honorable Mention in 2018 and was rewarded First Team this year. Kelli Schrauth earned Second Team honors in 2018 and jumped to First Team in 2019.

Head Coach Drew Olson of Concordia was named NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year. Coach Olson led the Bulldogs to their first-ever national championship victory over Southeastern by a final of 67-59. Olson took his team to the championship in 2015 and 2018 earning runner-up both times. Under the direction of Olson the Bulldogs finished this season with a record of 35-3.

Download the Scholar-Athlete graphic for your student-athletes to share on social media HERE!