2018-19 NAIA Division II Men's Basketball All-Americans Announced

Cameron Hunt of Southwestern College (Kan.) named National Player of the Year

Cameron Hunt Southwestern Kan MBB

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2019 Division II Men’s Basketball All-America teams on Thursday. Cameron Hunt, of Southwestern College named National Player of the Year.

Hunt jumped from Second Team All-American in 2018 to First Team and Player of the Year in 2019. This season he led the team in scoring averaging 31.5 points per game. As a senior, he totals 2,865 points on his career scoring 1,009 in one season. A native of Duncanville, Texas, Hunt is ranked No. 1 in Division II in total scoring, No. 2 in points per game and No. 3 in both total assists (219) and assists per game (6.844). He helped led the Moundbuilders to the 2019 NAIA Division II National Championship.  

Kyle Mangas is the only individual to repeat on first team from the 2018 All-America Teams.

Jay Wolfe and Nic Reed, made huge strides from last year. Previously receiving Honorable Mention they both earn First Team All-American this season. Several players moved up from second and third team to first team in 2019. Those players include Mitchell Fink, Ty Hoglund, Paul Marandet, and Sam Vander Sluis.

Coach Ryan Cottingham of Spring Arbor was named the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year. Cottingham lead the Cougars to their first-ever national title after a victory Tuesday night over Oregon Tech by a final of 76-82. Cottingham finishes the 2019 season with a 30-7 overall record.

First Team
Name School Position
*Cameron Hunt Southwestern College (Kan.) Guard
Elisha Boone WVU Tech (W.Va.) Guard
Mitchell Fink Oregon Tech Guard
Ty Hoglund Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) Forward
Kyle Mangas Indiana Wesleyan Guard
Paul Marandet Spring Arbor (Mich.) Guard
Talon Pinckney College of Idaho Guard
Nic Reed Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) Forward
Sam Vander Sluis Cornerstone (Mich.) Center
Jay Wolfe Briar Cliff (Iowa) Guard
* = National Player of the Year
Second Team
Name School Position
Tyler Borchers Morningside (Iowa) Center
Dwight Burton Madonna (Mich.) Guard
Trevion Crews Bethel College (Ind.) Guard
Ethan Davidson College of the Ozarks (Mo.) Forward
Justin Folkers Dakota State (S.D.) Forward
Trae Graham Warner (Fla.) Forward
Jevon Knox Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) Guard
Jordan Murdock Friends (Kan.) Forward
Wes Stowers Marian (Ind.) Guard
Trenton Thompson Asbury (Ky.) Forward
Third Team
Name School Position
K.J. Duronslet Union (Ky.) Guard
Jamie Johnson Indiana Southeast (Ind.) Guard
Reginald Kissoonlal Marian (Ind.) Forward
Aaron Levarity Milligan (Tenn.) Forward
Collin Malcolm Warner Pacific (Ore.) Forward
Evan Maxwell Indiana Wesleyan (Ind.) Forward
Therence Mayimba Washington Adventist Forward
Kevin Oberweiser Jamestown (N.D.) Guard
Jon Purintun Jamestown (N.D.) Forward
Joshua Wilchcombe Oklahoma Wesleyan Forward
Honorable Mention
Name School Position
Christian Drayton Antelope Valley (CA) Forward
Leo Behrend Ave Maria (Fla.) Guard
Kayode Daboiku Brescia (Ky.) Forward
Jackson Lamb Briar Cliff (Iowa) Guard
EJ Bush Bryan (Tenn.) Guard
Blake Walsman Cincinnati Christian (Ohio) Forward
Jaylen Smallwood Coastal Georgia (Ga.) Forward
AJ Hodges Corban (Ore.) Guard
Christian Rodriguez Cornerstone (Mich.) Guard
Nick Harden Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) Guard
Jordan May Eastern Oregon Guard
Nick Johnson Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) Guard
Shane Maple Governors State (Ill.) Guard
Logan Godfrey Grace (Ind.) Forward
Bart Hiscock Hastings (Neb.) Center
Dylan Phair Indiana Tech (Ind.) Guard
Bishop Smith Indiana East Guard
Trequan Spivey Indiana Kokomo Guard
Andrija Matic Keiser (Fla.) Forward
Ty Searles Lawrence Tech (Mich.) Guard
Joshua Reynolds Madonna (Mich.) Guard
Gorg Alhag Mayville State (N.D.) Guard
Zach Imig Morningside (Iowa) Guard
Brett Vipperman Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) Forward
Justin Martin Multnomah (Ore.) Guard
Hussayn Ford Northwest (Wash.) Forward
Austin Tyner Northwest Christian (Ore.) Guard
Trent Hilbrands Northwestern (Iowa) Guard
KJ Malveau Oklahoma Wesleyan Guard
Seth Erickson Oregon Tech Guard
Isaiah Palmer Ottawa University (Kan.) Forward
Quadre Lollis Presentation (S.D.) Forward
Samuel Bunkley Reinhardt University (Ga.) Guard
Jake Ludwig Roosevelt (Ill.) Guard
Keith Jordan Jr. Siena Heights (Mich.) Forward
Josiah Barsh Southeastern (Fla.) Guard
Brandon Durnell Spring Arbor (Mich.) Forward
Alex Brooks Voorhees (S.C.) Guard
Tommie Luke Webber International (Fla.) Guard
Brandon Shingles WVU Tech (W.Va.) Guard

