KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2019 Division II Men’s Basketball All-America teams on Thursday. Cameron Hunt, of Southwestern College named National Player of the Year.

Hunt jumped from Second Team All-American in 2018 to First Team and Player of the Year in 2019. This season he led the team in scoring averaging 31.5 points per game. As a senior, he totals 2,865 points on his career scoring 1,009 in one season. A native of Duncanville, Texas, Hunt is ranked No. 1 in Division II in total scoring, No. 2 in points per game and No. 3 in both total assists (219) and assists per game (6.844). He helped led the Moundbuilders to the 2019 NAIA Division II National Championship.

Kyle Mangas is the only individual to repeat on first team from the 2018 All-America Teams.

Jay Wolfe and Nic Reed, made huge strides from last year. Previously receiving Honorable Mention they both earn First Team All-American this season. Several players moved up from second and third team to first team in 2019. Those players include Mitchell Fink, Ty Hoglund, Paul Marandet, and Sam Vander Sluis.

Coach Ryan Cottingham of Spring Arbor was named the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year. Cottingham lead the Cougars to their first-ever national title after a victory Tuesday night over Oregon Tech by a final of 76-82. Cottingham finishes the 2019 season with a 30-7 overall record.

