KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2019 Division II Men’s Basketball All-America teams on Thursday. Cameron Hunt, of Southwestern College named National Player of the Year.
Hunt jumped from Second Team All-American in 2018 to First Team and Player of the Year in 2019. This season he led the team in scoring averaging 31.5 points per game. As a senior, he totals 2,865 points on his career scoring 1,009 in one season. A native of Duncanville, Texas, Hunt is ranked No. 1 in Division II in total scoring, No. 2 in points per game and No. 3 in both total assists (219) and assists per game (6.844). He helped led the Moundbuilders to the 2019 NAIA Division II National Championship.
Kyle Mangas is the only individual to repeat on first team from the 2018 All-America Teams.
Jay Wolfe and Nic Reed, made huge strides from last year. Previously receiving Honorable Mention they both earn First Team All-American this season. Several players moved up from second and third team to first team in 2019. Those players include Mitchell Fink, Ty Hoglund, Paul Marandet, and Sam Vander Sluis.
Coach Ryan Cottingham of Spring Arbor was named the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year. Cottingham lead the Cougars to their first-ever national title after a victory Tuesday night over Oregon Tech by a final of 76-82. Cottingham finishes the 2019 season with a 30-7 overall record.
Download the Scholar-Athlete graphic for your student-athletes to share on social media HERE!
|First Team
|Name
|School
|Position
|*Cameron Hunt
|Southwestern College (Kan.)
|Guard
|Elisha Boone
|WVU Tech (W.Va.)
|Guard
|Mitchell Fink
|Oregon Tech
|Guard
|Ty Hoglund
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|Forward
|Kyle Mangas
|Indiana Wesleyan
|Guard
|Paul Marandet
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|Guard
|Talon Pinckney
|College of Idaho
|Guard
|Nic Reed
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|Forward
|Sam Vander Sluis
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|Center
|Jay Wolfe
|Briar Cliff (Iowa)
|Guard
|* = National Player of the Year
|Second Team
|Name
|School
|Position
|Tyler Borchers
|Morningside (Iowa)
|Center
|Dwight Burton
|Madonna (Mich.)
|Guard
|Trevion Crews
|Bethel College (Ind.)
|Guard
|Ethan Davidson
|College of the Ozarks (Mo.)
|Forward
|Justin Folkers
|Dakota State (S.D.)
|Forward
|Trae Graham
|Warner (Fla.)
|Forward
|Jevon Knox
|Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)
|Guard
|Jordan Murdock
|Friends (Kan.)
|Forward
|Wes Stowers
|Marian (Ind.)
|Guard
|Trenton Thompson
|Asbury (Ky.)
|Forward
|Third Team
|Name
|School
|Position
|K.J. Duronslet
|Union (Ky.)
|Guard
|Jamie Johnson
|Indiana Southeast (Ind.)
|Guard
|Reginald Kissoonlal
|Marian (Ind.)
|Forward
|Aaron Levarity
|Milligan (Tenn.)
|Forward
|Collin Malcolm
|Warner Pacific (Ore.)
|Forward
|Evan Maxwell
|Indiana Wesleyan (Ind.)
|Forward
|Therence Mayimba
|Washington Adventist
|Forward
|Kevin Oberweiser
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|Guard
|Jon Purintun
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|Forward
|Joshua Wilchcombe
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|Forward
|Honorable Mention
|Name
|School
|Position
|Christian Drayton
|Antelope Valley (CA)
|Forward
|Leo Behrend
|Ave Maria (Fla.)
|Guard
|Kayode Daboiku
|Brescia (Ky.)
|Forward
|Jackson Lamb
|Briar Cliff (Iowa)
|Guard
|EJ Bush
|Bryan (Tenn.)
|Guard
|Blake Walsman
|Cincinnati Christian (Ohio)
|Forward
|Jaylen Smallwood
|Coastal Georgia (Ga.)
|Forward
|AJ Hodges
|Corban (Ore.)
|Guard
|Christian Rodriguez
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|Guard
|Nick Harden
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|Guard
|Jordan May
|Eastern Oregon
|Guard
|Nick Johnson
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|Guard
|Shane Maple
|Governors State (Ill.)
|Guard
|Logan Godfrey
|Grace (Ind.)
|Forward
|Bart Hiscock
|Hastings (Neb.)
|Center
|Dylan Phair
|Indiana Tech (Ind.)
|Guard
|Bishop Smith
|Indiana East
|Guard
|Trequan Spivey
|Indiana Kokomo
|Guard
|Andrija Matic
|Keiser (Fla.)
|Forward
|Ty Searles
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|Guard
|Joshua Reynolds
|Madonna (Mich.)
|Guard
|Gorg Alhag
|Mayville State (N.D.)
|Guard
|Zach Imig
|Morningside (Iowa)
|Guard
|Brett Vipperman
|Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)
|Forward
|Justin Martin
|Multnomah (Ore.)
|Guard
|Hussayn Ford
|Northwest (Wash.)
|Forward
|Austin Tyner
|Northwest Christian (Ore.)
|Guard
|Trent Hilbrands
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|Guard
|KJ Malveau
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|Guard
|Seth Erickson
|Oregon Tech
|Guard
|Isaiah Palmer
|Ottawa University (Kan.)
|Forward
|Quadre Lollis
|Presentation (S.D.)
|Forward
|Samuel Bunkley
|Reinhardt University (Ga.)
|Guard
|Jake Ludwig
|Roosevelt (Ill.)
|Guard
|Keith Jordan Jr.
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|Forward
|Josiah Barsh
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|Guard
|Brandon Durnell
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|Forward
|Alex Brooks
|Voorhees (S.C.)
|Guard
|Tommie Luke
|Webber International (Fla.)
|Guard
|Brandon Shingles
|WVU Tech (W.Va.)
|Guard