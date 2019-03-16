Video Streaming for NAIA Invitational Delayed

BILLINGS, Mont. – Due to weather, the beginning of the 2019 NAIA Women’s Wrestling Invitational will not be streamed live.
The streaming company located out of Fargo, N.D., is having travel issues with the current blizzard.
The company is hoping to be able to start streaming at 10 AM in the morning.
The inaugural Invitation will be streamed online by FloWrestling. To access the video streaming platform, click HERE.
For more information on the NAIA Women’s Wrestling Invitational, click HERE.
