Billings, Mont. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced that 148 DI women's basketball student-athletes have been named 2019 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes.

In order to be nominated by an institution , a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status to qualify for this honor.

2019 Daktronics-NAIA DI Women's Basketball Scholar-Athletes PDF