KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NAIA released the 2019 Daktronics NAIA Women’s Wrestling Scholar-Athletes on Tuesday, March 19. Cumberlands (Ky.) and Menlo (Calif.) led the way with three honorees. 11 student-athletes were honored across the nation.

The 2019 list features student-athletes that achieved at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average (GPA) at their institution. In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer.

