KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Southeastern (Fla.) claims the No. 1 spot for a second week in a row in the Top 25. With a current record of 26-3 on the season. The Fire earned all 18 first place votes.

Top 25 Highlights

No. 1 Southeastern (Fla.) claims the top spot for two consecutive week. The Fire lead the nation with a .374 batting average, recording 356 hits off 951 at bats on the season

No. 5 Oklahoma City entered the top five this week, previously ranked No. 7

No. 17 Texas Wesleyan and No. 19 Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) made the biggest jump from the previous poll both moving up four spots.

Newcomers Warner (Fla.) and Webber International (Fla.) both enter the top 25 this week

No. 9 LSU Shreveport (La.) went 8-0 since the March 5 th poll earning the Piolets a spot in the Top 10

poll earning the Piolets a spot in the Top 10 Westmont, jumped from the five spot to the three spot after being ranked the No. 25 in the preseason poll. The Warriors finished won seven of their last eight games since the last poll

Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) stays in the Top 25 for a second week in a row making its season appearing in the NAIA Baseball Top 25 poll in its history. They currently sit at No. 19.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

The frequency of the polls is bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) prior to the 2016-17 academic season. This change allows raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work between rating periods.

For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here .

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Southeastern (Fla.) [18] 26-3 498 2 3 Faulkner (Ala.) 22-6 474 3 5 Westmont (Calif.) 22-3 458 4 6 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 21-6 430 5 7 Oklahoma City 23-4 420 6 2 Tennessee Wesleyan 21-6 415 7 4 Georgia Gwinnett 18-7 414 8 8 Middle Georgia State 22-3 396 9 12 LSU Shreveport (La.) 27-4 366 10 10 St. Thomas (Fla.) 25-7 346 11 11 Cumberlands (Ky.) 20-3 344 12 9 Science & Arts (Okla.) 22-4 340 13 13 Oklahoma Wesleyan 19-4 309 14 14 Bryan (Tenn.) 18-8 292 15 16 Central Methodist (Mo.) 16-4 258 16 19 Indiana Tech 13-8 239 17 21 Texas Wesleyan 25-4 238 18 20 Lyon (Ark.) 22-6 236 19 23 Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) 20-7 190 20 22 Taylor (Ind.) 21-6 185 21 NR Warner (Fla.) 26-9 156 22 25 Georgetown (Ky.) 20-7 145 23 15 Vanguard (Calif.) 18-9 126 24 NR Webber International (Fla.) 21-11 113 25 18 Mobile (Ala.) 16-9 99

Dropped from the Top 25: Keiser (Fla.) and William Jessup (Calif.)

Receiving Votes: Rio Grande (Ohio) 97, Tabor (Kan.) 87, The Master’s (Calif.) 51, Indiana Southeast 37, Jarvis Christian (Texas) 26, Treuett-McConnel (Ga.) 25, Keiser (Fla.) 16, British Columbia 15, William Jessup 14, Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 14. Benedictine (Kan.) 11, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 11, Cumberland (Tenn.) 8