stop
Default Header

Men's Volleyball

stop
NAIA - Men's Volleyball - Top 10 Poll - No. 1 Missouri Baptist

2019 NAIA Men's Volleyball Coaches' Top 10 Poll — No. 5

Missouri Baptist remains at No. 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Missouri Baptist remains at No. 1 team in the latest edition of the NAIA Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday.

Top 10 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2017):

  • Missouri Baptist is the only undefeated teams in the top 10.
  • There are no new teams ranked in the poll this week.
  • The only change in the poll this week is Hope International (Calif.) and Mount Mercy (Iowa) flipped placed.
  • No team has been ranked at No. 1 for an entire season. Grand View has the most No. 1-rankings with 12. Missouri Baptist with five and Park (Mo.) with three are the only other teams that have been ranked at No. 1.
  • Park holds the longest active streak in the polls with 24-consecutive rankings. Grand View, Lourdes (Ohio) and Ottawa (Kan.) follow with 23-consecutive rankings.

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
  • The Top 10 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
  • The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
  • For the complete rating calendar, click here.

Make sure to download the Experience NAIA Championship App for updated news and information for the 2019 NAIA Division I and II Basketball Championships! Download the app HERE!

2019 Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS
1 1 Missouri Baptist [10] 22-0 106
2 2 Lourdes (Ohio) 15-3 98
3 3 Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) 17-3 90
4 4 Grand View (Iowa) 14-1 82
5 5 Park (Mo.) 14-3 71
6 6 Aquinas (Mich.) 24-1 68
7 7 Ottawa (Kan.) 10-7 55
8 9 Mount Mercy (Iowa) 16-6 51
9 8 Hope International (Calif.) 11-5 35
10 10 St. Ambrose (Iowa) 10-7 30

Others Receiving Votes: St. Andrews (N.C.) 25, Briar Cliff (Iowa) 19, Clarke (Iowa) 3, Life (Ga.) 3

 

 Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics

Championship Information

NAIA Men's Volleyball Championship

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
April 16-20, 2019
Charles S. Johnson Wellness Center
Des Moines, Iowa

Sports Rules - Volleyball (M)
Official Merchandise-Men's Volleyball