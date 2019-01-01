2019 NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship Preview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – [Game Program – PDF | Bracket – PDF | Live Stats] The 82nd annual NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship tips off this Wednesday, March 20 inside Municipal Auditorium. The single-elimination championship begins at 9 a.m. CDT and runs through March 26. Coined college basketball’s toughest tournament, the national champion must win five games in a seven-day span.

The first 30 games of the national championship will be video-streamed live at www.NAIANetwork.com, the NAIA’s official video-streaming platform powered by Stretch Internet. The championship final will air on ESPN3 for the sixth-straight season on Tuesday, March 26 at 8:00 p.m.

The championship tips off with John Brown (Ark.) competing in the 9 a.m. matchup on Wednesday morning, facing off against Bethel (Tenn.) in the Liston Bracket. John Brown is making its 8th all-time appearance overall to begin the quest for a second national championship in program history. Bethel, who is making its second trip to the national championship will be looking for its first win in championship play. The Wildcats earned an at-large berth into the field out of the Southern States Athletic Conference and are led by Issac Edmondson who averages just over 18 points per game.

While there is not a defending national champion in the field, Georgetown (Ky.) is making its 38th trip, the most amongst the teams in the 2019 national championship. The Tigers ascended into the No. 1 overall position and will be playing with a heavy heart after the loss of their long time honorary coach, Jim Kissick of Kissick Construction. The Tigers have been one of the most impressive teams in the nation in 2019 and have won 11 of their last 12 games.



The lone team to be making its debut at the national championship is Stillman (Ala.). In just its second year of postseason eligibility after moving from NCAA Division II, the Tigers are getting their first taste of postseason play as a No. 2-seed in the Duer Bracket.



The Spartans of Missouri Baptist are breaking the biggest drought of any team in the field in 2019. In his fourth season, Matt Brock has taken a team that won just seven games the year prior to his arrival and transformed it into the regular season champion in the American Midwest Conference. Their last trip to Kansas City was in 2005 under head coach Tony Tompkins. Missouri Baptist won 23 games a season ago and narrowly missed the field. They enter the 2019 national championship with an overall record of 28-4 and will be looking to win their first national championship game in team history on Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. against Loyola (La.).



Oklahoma City is looking for a record seventh red banner in 2019. The Stars turned it on down the stretch to win the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament. After dropping a game to Mid-America Christian (Okla.), Oklahoma City ran through the Sooner tournament to enter the national championship with an overall record of 21-10



Of the teams in the 2019 field, 10 have won a national title in their history. Oklahoma City leads the way with six national championships, followed by Benedictine (Kan.) (2), Georgetown (Ky.) (2), John Brown (Ark.) (1), Loyola (La.) (1), Mid America Christian (Okla.) (1), Pikeville (Ky.) (1), Rocky Mountain (Mont.) (1), Science & Arts (Okla.) (1) and Vanguard (Calif.) (1).



For more information on the National Championship, go to NAIAHoops.com



Championship Nuggets