Kansas City, Mo. – Taylor Fajardo of LSU Shreveport (La.) has been named the NAIA National Baseball Player of the Week and Alec Myers of William Penn (Iowa) has been named the NAIA National Baseball Pitcher of the Week, the national office announced Tuesday.

Pitcher Player of the Week

Alec Myers, William Penn (Iowa)

Jr., Casper, Wyo.

Tossed a seven-inning perfect game against Lincoln (Ill.)

Weekly Stats: Six strikeouts First perfecto for William Penn since joining the NAIA



Player of the Week

Taylor Fajardo, LSU Shreveport (La.)

Jr., OF, Las Vegas, Nev.

Hit two grand slams in the final two games of a three-game set with Houston-Victoria (Texas).

Weekly Stats: .769 Batting average 1.538 Slugging percentage Three home runs





Pitcher Nominees: Justin Vincent, Central Baptist (Ark.) ; Joseph Cuomo, Bryan (Tenn.) ; Donovan Bertoncini, Antelope Valley (Calif.) ; Christian Howell, Trinity Christian (Ill.) ; Justin Pettit, Taylor (Ind.) ; Bailey Reid, Westmont (Calif.) ; Nicholas Cole, Briar Cliff (Iowa) ; Collan Thrasher, College of the Ozarks (Mo.) ; Edwar Melendez, Bethany (Kan.) ; Bryan Torres, Georgetown (Ky.) ; Jesse Johnson, Valley City State (N.D.) ; Triston Scherer, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) ; Noah Richardson, IU Kokomo (Ind.) ; Colton Williams, Science & Arts (Okla.) ; Antonio Frias, Faulkner (Ala.) ; Ian Exposito, St. Thomas (Fla.) ; Zach Barnes, Aquinas (Mich.)

Player Nominees: Ethan Howser, Columbia (Mo.) ; Austin Bishop, Truett-McConnell (Ga.) ; Shawn Barrowdale, Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) ; Jordan Dray, British Columbia ; Anthony Faron, St. Francis (Ill.) ; Noah Freimuth, Saint Francis (Ind.) ; Robert Bostedt, Arizona Christian ; Skye Harnly, Doane (Neb.) ; Sergio Macias, Central Methodist (Mo.) ; Mitchell Lundholm, Fisher (Mass.) ; Austin Sojka, Oklahoma Wesleyan ; Pablo Custodio, Cumberland (Tenn.) ; Joey Ponder, Waldorf (Iowa) ; David Rodriguez, Rio Grande (Ohio) ; Michael Davila, Texas Wesleyan ; Sloan Dieter, William Carey (Miss.) ; Abdel Guadalupe, Southeastern (Fla.) ; Jared Roth, Lawrence Tech (Mich.)

2018-19 Baseball Composite Award Winners (Pitcher, Player)

Week 1 (March 20): Alec Myers, William Penn (Iowa), Taylor Fajardo, LSU Shreveport (La.)

