KANSAS CITY – Mo. - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2019 DI Women’s Basketball All-America Teams as well as the coach of the year and player of the year, chosen by the selection committee.
Player of the Year: Bri King, Montana Western
Coach of the Year: Lindsay Woolley, Montana Western
|FIRST TEAM
|Name
|School
|Position
|Class
|Hometown
|Brianna King
|Montana Western
|G
|SR
|Spokane, Wash.
|Courtney Christmas
|Arizona Christian
|G
|SR
|Peoria, Ariz.
|Hannah Dean
|Carroll (Mont.)
|F
|SR
|Gardiner, Mont.
|Haylee Croom
|Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)
|F
|JR
|Clarksville, Tenn.
|Jordan Alford
|Columbia (Mo.)
|G
|JR
|Thayer, Mo.
|Jovana Jovovic
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|F
|SR
|Vrbas, Serbia
|Myah Taylor
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|F
|SR
|Dyersburg, Tenn.
|Sandrea Sylman
|Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)
|G
|SR
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|Stephanie Soares
|The Master’s University (Calif.)
|F
|FR
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|Vashti Nwagbaraocha
|William Penn (Iowa)
|F
|SR
|Milwaukee, Wis.
|SECOND TEAM
|Name
|School
|Position
|Class
|Hometown
|Abby Selzer
|Oklahoma City
|C
|FR
|Thomas, Okla.
|Bailey Cummins
|Shawnee State (Ohio)
|G
|JR
|Brooksville, Ky.
|Destinee Bowie
|Menlo College (Calif.)
|F
|SR
|Sacramento, Calif.
|Emilee Maldonado
|G
|SO
|Sunnyside, Wash.
|Makenna Haase
|Clarke (Iowa)
|F
|SO
|Freedom, Wis.
|Morgan Bennett
|Wayland Baptist University (Texas)
|G
|JR
|Shallowater, Texas
|Reagan Turner
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|G
|SO
|Gamaliel, Ky.
|Savannah Gregory
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|G
|SO
|Scottsville, Ky.
|Vanessa Murphy
|Vanguard University (Calif.)
|G
|JR
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|Vivian Holcomb
|Science and Arts of Oklahoma
|F
|SR
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|THIRD TEAM
|Name
|School
|Position
|Class
|Hometown
|Ashton Lovely
|Shawnee State (Ohio)
|G
|SR
|Jamestown, Ohio
|Brianna Burbridge
|Pikeville (Ky.)
|F
|SO
|Frankfort, Ky.
|Danyale Bayonne
|LSU-Alexandria (La.)
|G
|SO
|Pineville, La.
|Destinee King
|Our Lady of the Lake (Texas)
|F
|SR
|Sacramento, Calif.
|Jas Hill
|Xavier (La.)
|G/F
|JR
|Mobile, Ala.
|Kaila Anthony
|Loyola (La.)
|G
|JR
|Pflugerville, Texas
|Madison Riley
|Lyon (Ark.)
|G
|JR
|Judsonia, Ark.
|Madison Stewart
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|G
|SR
|Leitchfield, Ky.
|Mercedes Jefflo
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|G
|JR
|Compton, Calif.
|Morgan Brandt
|Columbia (Mo.)
|G
|SR
|Loose Creek, Mo.
|HONORABLE MENTION
|Name
|School
|Position
|Class
|Hometown
|Menlo (Calif.)
|F
|SR
|West Sacramento, Calif.
|Alecia Chamberlain
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|G
|SR
|Miles City, Mont.
|Alexis Shannon
|Mid-America Christian (Okla.)
|F
|JR
|Alyssa Washington
|Dillard (La.)
|G
|SR
|Austin, Texas
|Anika Neuman
|The Master’s (Calif.)
|F
|SO
|Minneapolis, Min.
|Baily Cameron
|John Brown (Ark.)
|F
|SR
|Siloam Springs, Ark.
|Brianna Mueller
|Lindenwood-Bellville (Ill.)
|G
|JR
|Jackson, Mo.
|Brijanee Moore
|Talladega (Ala.)
|G
|JR
|Stockton, Calif.
|Britt Cooper
|Montana-Western (Mont.)
|F
|SR
|Harrison, Mont.
|Caitlin Hall
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|G
|JR
|Stanford, Ky.
|Caitlin Modesett
|Baker (Kan.)
|G
|SR
|Friendswood, Texas
|Carrie Hatchel
|Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)
|G
|JR
|Dresden, Tenn.
|Christine Denny
|Carroll (Mont.)
|F
|SO
|Fairfield, Wash.
|LSU-Shreveport (La.)
|F
|SO
|Conway, Ark.
|Hailey Turner
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|F
|SR
|Richland, Wash.
|J’Nayah Hall
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|F
|SR
|Owensboro, Ky.
|Jermisha Collins
|Edward Waters (Fla.)
|G
|SR
|Bradenton, Fla.
|Jossilyn Blackman
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|F
|SR
|Battle Ground, Wash.
|Joy Hadley
|Brewton-Parker (Ga.)
|C
|JR
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Kaitlin Larson
|Westmont College (Calif.)
|F
|FR
|Camano Island, Wash.
|Kasey Saldana
|Our Lady of the Lake (Texas)
|G
|JR
|San Antonio, Texas
|Kate Ylitalo
|William Penn (Iowa)
|G
|JR
|Maple Plain, Minn.
|Kaylee Edgemon
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|F
|SO
|Littlefield, Texas
|Kayvee Gerald
|William Woods (Mo.)
|G
|SO
|Springfield, Mo.
|Kechelle Figueroa
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|G
|JR
|New Orleans, La.
|Rust College (Miss.)
|G
|JR
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Lacey Clark
|Culver-Stockton (Mo.)
|G
|SR
|Belle, Mo.
|Lauren Tsuneishi
|Westmont (Calif.)
|G
|SO
|Torrance, Calif.
|Lena Wilson
|Our Lady of the Lake (Texas)
|F
|JR
|San Antonio, Texas
|Lexi Rich
|SAGU (Texas)
|G
|JR
|San Antonio, Texas
|Lexie Vaught
|Evangel (Mo.)
|G
|JR
|Crane, Mo.
|Liz Henderson
|Lyon (Ark.)
|G
|JR
|Newark, Ark.
|Maci Merket
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|G
|SR
|Canadian, Texas
|Madison Faulkner
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|F
|JR
|Horse Cave, Ky.
|Makayla Enders
|Arizona Christian (Ariz.)
|F
|SR
|Peoria, Ariz.
|Megan Worry
|Loyola (La.)
|F
|SR
|Beaumont, Texas
|Mesa Williams
|Montana Tech
|G
|SO
|White Sulpher Springs, Mont.
|Morgan Martin
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|G
|JR
|Bradford, Tenn.
|Nicole Gleason
|Texas Wesleyan (Texas)
|G
|JR
|Heath, Texas
|Parker Esary
|Providence (Mont.)
|F
|SO
|Kalama, Wash.
|Raegan Wieser
|Columbia (Mo.)
|F
|JR
|Cape Girardeau, Mo.
|Reyna Ammons
|Science and Arts of Oklahoma
|G
|JR
|Houston, Texas
|Sabrina Banks
|LSU-Shreveport (La.)
|F
|JR
|New Orleans, La.
|Shanelle Tolley
|Missouri Valley (Mo.)
|G
|SO
|Hope Island, Australia
|Sheridan Hopkins
|St. Thomas (Texas)
|G
|JR
|Galveston, Texas
|Terralyn Dominick
|Philander Smith (Ark.)
|G
|SR
|Little Rock, Ark.
|Victoria Chea
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|G
|JR
|Murrieta, Calif.