KANSAS CITY – Mo. - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2019 DI Women’s Basketball All-America Teams as well as the coach of the year and player of the year, chosen by the selection committee.

Winners may download a graphic to promote their award on social media by clicking HERE! When referencing the award, we encourage them to use #NAIAAllAmerican in their posts!

Player of the Year: Bri King, Montana Western

Coach of the Year: Lindsay Woolley, Montana Western