stop
Default Header

DI Women's Basketball

stop
NAIA - DI Women's Basketball - All-Americans - Bri King - Montana Western

2019 NAIA DI Women's Basketball All-America Teams Announced

Bri King of Montana Western named national player of the year

 

KANSAS CITY – Mo. - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2019 DI Women’s Basketball All-America Teams as well as the coach of the year and player of the year, chosen by the selection committee.

Winners may download a graphic to promote their award on social media by clicking HERE! When referencing the award, we encourage them to use #NAIAAllAmerican in their posts!

 

Player of the Year: Bri King, Montana Western

Coach of the Year: Lindsay Woolley, Montana Western

FIRST TEAM
Name School Position Class Hometown
Brianna King Montana Western G SR Spokane, Wash.
Courtney Christmas Arizona Christian G SR Peoria, Ariz.
Hannah Dean Carroll (Mont.) F SR Gardiner, Mont.
Haylee Croom Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) F JR Clarksville, Tenn.
Jordan Alford Columbia (Mo.) G JR Thayer, Mo.
Jovana Jovovic MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) F SR Vrbas, Serbia
Myah Taylor Bethel (Tenn.) F SR Dyersburg, Tenn.
Sandrea Sylman Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) G SR Chattanooga, Tenn.
Stephanie Soares The Master’s University (Calif.) F FR Sao Paulo, Brazil
Vashti Nwagbaraocha William Penn (Iowa) F SR Milwaukee, Wis.
SECOND TEAM
Name School Position Class Hometown
Abby Selzer Oklahoma City C FR Thomas, Okla.
Bailey Cummins Shawnee State (Ohio) G JR Brooksville, Ky.
Destinee Bowie Menlo College (Calif.) F SR Sacramento, Calif.
Emilee Maldonado University of Providence (Mont.) G SO Sunnyside, Wash.
Makenna Haase Clarke (Iowa) F SO Freedom, Wis.
Morgan Bennett Wayland Baptist University (Texas) G JR Shallowater, Texas
Reagan Turner Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) G SO Gamaliel, Ky.
Savannah Gregory Campbellsville (Ky.) G SO Scottsville, Ky.
Vanessa Murphy Vanguard University (Calif.) G JR Phoenix, Ariz.
Vivian Holcomb Science and Arts of Oklahoma F SR Indianapolis, Ind.
THIRD TEAM
Name School Position Class Hometown
Ashton Lovely Shawnee State (Ohio) G SR Jamestown, Ohio
Brianna Burbridge Pikeville (Ky.) F SO Frankfort, Ky.
Danyale Bayonne LSU-Alexandria (La.) G SO Pineville, La.
Destinee King Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) F SR Sacramento, Calif.
Jas Hill Xavier (La.) G/F JR Mobile, Ala.
Kaila Anthony Loyola (La.) G JR Pflugerville, Texas
Madison Riley Lyon (Ark.) G JR Judsonia, Ark.
Madison Stewart Campbellsville (Ky.) G SR Leitchfield, Ky.
Mercedes Jefflo Central Methodist (Mo.) G JR Compton, Calif.
Morgan Brandt Columbia (Mo.) G SR Loose Creek, Mo.
HONORABLE MENTION
Name School Position Class Hometown
Ailyah Brantley Menlo (Calif.) F SR West Sacramento, Calif.
Alecia Chamberlain Rocky Mountain (Mont.) G SR Miles City, Mont.
Alexis Shannon Mid-America Christian (Okla.) F JR Nobelsville, Ind.
Alyssa Washington Dillard (La.) G SR Austin, Texas
Anika Neuman The Master’s (Calif.) F SO Minneapolis, Min.
Baily Cameron John Brown (Ark.) F SR Siloam Springs, Ark.
Brianna Mueller Lindenwood-Bellville (Ill.) G JR Jackson, Mo.
Brijanee Moore Talladega (Ala.) G JR Stockton, Calif.
Britt Cooper Montana-Western (Mont.) F SR Harrison, Mont.
Caitlin Hall Campbellsville (Ky.) G JR Stanford, Ky.
Caitlin Modesett Baker (Kan.) G SR Friendswood, Texas
Carrie Hatchel Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) G JR Dresden, Tenn.
Christine Denny Carroll (Mont.) F SO Fairfield, Wash.
Fu’tra Banks LSU-Shreveport (La.) F SO Conway, Ark.
Hailey Turner Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) F SR Richland, Wash.
J’Nayah Hall Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) F SR Owensboro, Ky.
Jermisha Collins Edward Waters (Fla.) G SR Bradenton, Fla.
Jossilyn Blackman Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) F SR Battle Ground, Wash.
Joy Hadley Brewton-Parker (Ga.) C JR Jacksonville, Fla.
Kaitlin Larson Westmont College (Calif.) F FR Camano Island, Wash.
Kasey Saldana Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) G JR San Antonio, Texas
Kate Ylitalo William Penn (Iowa) G JR Maple Plain, Minn.
Kaylee Edgemon Wayland Baptist (Texas) F SO Littlefield, Texas
Kayvee Gerald William Woods (Mo.) G SO Springfield, Mo.
Kechelle Figueroa MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) G JR New Orleans, La.
Keimeshia Walker Rust College (Miss.) G JR Atlanta, Ga.
Lacey Clark Culver-Stockton (Mo.) G SR Belle, Mo.
Lauren Tsuneishi Westmont (Calif.) G SO Torrance, Calif.
Lena Wilson Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) F JR San Antonio, Texas
Lexi Rich SAGU (Texas) G JR San Antonio, Texas
Lexie Vaught Evangel (Mo.) G JR Crane, Mo.
Liz Henderson Lyon (Ark.) G JR Newark, Ark.
Maci Merket Wayland Baptist (Texas) G SR Canadian, Texas
Madison Faulkner Campbellsville (Ky.) F JR Horse Cave, Ky.
Makayla Enders Arizona Christian (Ariz.) F SR Peoria, Ariz.
Megan Worry Loyola (La.) F SR Beaumont, Texas
Mesa Williams Montana Tech G SO White Sulpher Springs, Mont.
Morgan Martin Bethel (Tenn.) G JR Bradford, Tenn.
Nicole Gleason Texas Wesleyan (Texas) G JR Heath, Texas
Parker Esary Providence (Mont.) F SO Kalama, Wash.
Raegan Wieser Columbia (Mo.) F JR Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Reyna Ammons Science and Arts of Oklahoma G JR Houston, Texas
Sabrina Banks LSU-Shreveport (La.) F JR New Orleans, La.
Shanelle Tolley Missouri Valley (Mo.) G SO Hope Island, Australia
Sheridan Hopkins St. Thomas (Texas) G JR Galveston, Texas
Terralyn Dominick Philander Smith (Ark.) G SR Little Rock, Ark.
Victoria Chea Vanguard (Calif.) G JR Murrieta, Calif.

Championship Information

NAIA DI Women's Basketball Championship

39th ANNUAL DIVISION I
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
March 13-19, 2019
Billings, Mont.

Sports Rules - Basketball DI (W)
Official Merchandise-DIWBB