KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Mariners of Coastal Georgia pass Oklahoma City Stars to take the No. 1 spot in the second Top 25 of 2019 season.
Top 25 Highlights
- Coastal Georgia earns 14 of the 18 first-place votes
- The Mariners won the NAIA Battle at the Primm in Las Vegas on Tuesday finishing four strokes better than Keiser University and then-No.1 Oklahoma City.
- Victoria (B.C.) makes the biggest jump moving up five spots from No. 20 to No. 15.
- Morningside (Iowa), Loyola (La.) and Ottawa (Ariz.) are all new to the poll this week coming in at No. 23-25
- The Stars of Oklahoma City claimed three of the first places votes this week, falling to No. 2 from the No. 1 in the previous poll
- Oklahoma City continues to lead the NAIA Active Polls Streak with 120 consecutive appearances.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
- Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.
- For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
|RANK
|WEEK
|SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|2
|Coastal Georgia [14]
|495
|2
|1
|Oklahoma City [3]
|484
|3
|4
|Dalton State (Ga.)
|447
|4
|3
|University of Northwestern Ohio [1]
|446
|5
|5
|Texas Wesleyan
|437
|6
|6
|Keiser (Fla.)
|427
|7
|8
|Point (Ga.)
|408
|8
|7
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|384
|9
|9
|USC Beaufort (S.C.)
|379
|10
|11
|Johnson & Wales (Fla.)
|348
|11
|12
|William Carey (Miss.)
|328
|12
|10
|British Columbia
|320
|13
|13
|Thomas (Ga.)
|310
|14
|14
|Truett-McConnell (Ga.)
|287
|15
|20
|Victoria (B.C.)
|254
|16
|16
|Missouri Valley
|244
|17
|18
|Oregon Tech
|224
|18
|17
|Taylor (Ind.)
|223
|19
|15
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|201
|20
|22
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|180
|21
|21
|William Woods (Mo.)
|130
|22
|25
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|123
|23
|NR
|Morningside (Iowa)
|108
|24
|NR
|Loyola (La.)
|107
|25
|19
|Mount Mercy
|101
Dropped from the Top 25: Tennessee Wesleyan, Carroll (Mont.)
Others Receiving Votes: Tennessee Wesleyan 91, Bellevue (Neb.) 61, Menlo (Calif.) 51, Mobile (Ala.) 41, Columbia (Mo.) 35, Carroll (Mont.) 33, Kansas Wesleyan 32, Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 9, Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 6, Corban (Ore.) 6, Arizona Christian 5, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 5, Oklahoma Wesleyan 5, Lindesey Wilson (Ky.) 3, William Penn (Iowa) 3