KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Mariners of Coastal Georgia pass Oklahoma City Stars to take the No. 1 spot in the second Top 25 of 2019 season.

Top 25 Highlights



Coastal Georgia earns 14 of the 18 first-place votes

The Mariners won the NAIA Battle at the Primm in Las Vegas on Tuesday finishing four strokes better than Keiser University and then-No.1 Oklahoma City.

Victoria (B.C.) makes the biggest jump moving up five spots from No. 20 to No. 15.

Morningside (Iowa), Loyola (La.) and Ottawa (Ariz.) are all new to the poll this week coming in at No. 23-25

The Stars of Oklahoma City claimed three of the first places votes this week, falling to No. 2 from the No. 1 in the previous poll

Oklahoma City continues to lead the NAIA Active Polls Streak with 120 consecutive appearances.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.

For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] FINAL POINTS 1 2 Coastal Georgia [14] 495 2 1 Oklahoma City [3] 484 3 4 Dalton State (Ga.) 447 4 3 University of Northwestern Ohio [1] 446 5 5 Texas Wesleyan 437 6 6 Keiser (Fla.) 427 7 8 Point (Ga.) 408 8 7 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 384 9 9 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 379 10 11 Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 348 11 12 William Carey (Miss.) 328 12 10 British Columbia 320 13 13 Thomas (Ga.) 310 14 14 Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 287 15 20 Victoria (B.C.) 254 16 16 Missouri Valley 244 17 18 Oregon Tech 224 18 17 Taylor (Ind.) 223 19 15 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 201 20 22 Northwestern (Iowa) 180 21 21 William Woods (Mo.) 130 22 25 Southeastern (Fla.) 123 23 NR Morningside (Iowa) 108 24 NR Loyola (La.) 107 25 19 Mount Mercy 101

Dropped from the Top 25: Tennessee Wesleyan, Carroll (Mont.)

Others Receiving Votes: Tennessee Wesleyan 91, Bellevue (Neb.) 61, Menlo (Calif.) 51, Mobile (Ala.) 41, Columbia (Mo.) 35, Carroll (Mont.) 33, Kansas Wesleyan 32, Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 9, Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 6, Corban (Ore.) 6, Arizona Christian 5, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 5, Oklahoma Wesleyan 5, Lindesey Wilson (Ky.) 3, William Penn (Iowa) 3