KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Keiser (Fla.) remains in the No. 1 spot for the second NAIA Women’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll of the spring season. The Seahawks grabbed all 18 first-place votes

Top 25 Highlights

Keiser was ranked No. 1 the final two weeks of the fall season and the first week of the spring season coaches’ polls.

Oregon Tech had the biggest jump in the poll moving from No. 12 to No. 9 this week

Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) was the only newcomer to the Coaches’ Top 25 Poll coming in at No. 24

The top four school remained the same from the previous poll (Keisier (Fla.), SCAD Savannah (Ga.), William Carey (Miss.), and Dalton State (Ga.))

No. 2 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) leads the NAIA Active Polls Streak with 80 consecutive appearances dating back to the 2007 season.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.

For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]

FINAL POINTS 1 1 Keiser (Fla.)[18] 498 2 2 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 482 3 3 William Carey (Miss.) 466 4 4 Dalton State (Ga.) 450 5 6 Cumberlands (Ky.) 426 5 5 British Columbia 426 7 7 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 402 8 9 Loyola (La.) 385 9 12 Oregon Tech 354 10 11 Victoria (B.C.) 349 11 10 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 340 12 8 Texas Wesleyan 335 13 13 Southeastern (Fla.) 304 14 14 Taylor (Ind.) 288 15 18 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 271 16 15 Oklahoma City 263 17 16 William Penn (Iowa) 247 18 17 Morningside (Iowa) 226 19 24 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 200 20 19 Indiana Tech 192 21 20 Coastal Georgia 190 22 21 University of Northwestern Ohi 169 23 22 Cumberland (Tenn.) 145 24 NR Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 118 25 25 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 115

Dropped from the Top 25: Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)

Other Receiving Votes: Indiana Wesleyan 103, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 78, Faulkner (Ala.) 78, Saint Francis (Ind.) 45, Tennessee Wesleyan 38, Milligan (Tenn.) 5, Bellevue (Neb.) Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 4, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 4, Bethel (Ind.) 3, Thomas (Ga.) 1, William Woods (Mo.) 1