KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NAIA released the 2019 Daktronics NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athletes on Monday. Grand View (Iowa) led the way as Loyola (La.) and Menlo (Calif.) finished with at four honorees.

The 2019 list features 74 student-athletes that achieved at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average (GPA) at their institution. In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer.

2019 Daktronics NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athletes - PDF