2019 Women's Lacrosse Conference/Group Polls

Appalachian Athletic Conference
1. Reinhardt (Ga.) (4-0 / 8-1)
2. Point (Ga.) (3-1 / 8-4)
3. Tennessee Wesleyan (3-1 / 3-6)
4. St. Andrews (N.C.) (4-2 / 5-3)
5. Columbia (S.C.) (2-3 / 3-5)
6. Asbury (Ky.) (2-2 / 4-4)
7. Montreat (N.C.) (1-2 / 1-7)
8. Truett-McConnell (Ga.) (0-3 / 0-6)
9. Brenau (Ga.) (0-5 / 0-10)
Independent
1. SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (0-0 / 6-1)
2. Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) (0-0 / 2-7)
3. Missouri Baptist (0-0 / 3-4)
Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference
1. Benedictine (Kan.) (2-0 / 9-0)
2. Ottawa (Kan.) (0-0 / 1-5)
3. St. Ambrose (Iowa) (1-0 / 4-0)
4. Missouri Valley (0-1 / 4-5)
5. Clarke (Iowa) (0-1 / 1-3)
6. Saint Mary (Kan.) (0-1 / 0-5)
7. Midland (Neb.) (0-0 / 0-0)
Mid-South Conference
1. Cumberlands (Ky.) (1-0 / 10-1)
2. Keiser (Fla.) (1-0 / 9-1)
3. Marian (Ind.) (2-1 / 7-2)
4. Georgetown (Ky.) (0-1 / 4-3)
5. Ave Maria (Fla.) (1-2 / 5-3)
6. Life (Ga.) (0-2 / 5-3)
Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference
1. Indiana Tech (1-0 / 2-2)
2. Concordia (Mich.) (2-00 / 6-1)
3. Lawrence Tech (Mich.) (1-0 / 2-6)
4. Cleary (Mich.) (Mich.) (3-1 / 6-4)
5. Lourdes (Ohio) (1-0 / 4-6)
6. Siena Heights (Mich.) (0-1 / 2-6)
7. Aquinas (Mich.) (0-2 / 1-4)
8. Madonna (Mich.) (0-1 / 2-3)
9. Bethel (Ind.) (0-1 / 0-5)
10. Rochester (Mich.) (0-2 / 0-2)