KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Georgia Gwinnett continued its scorching-hot start to remain on top of the Top 25. The Grizzlies retained all 14 first-place votes and are 17-0 this season. Reinhardt (Ga.) is also undefeated at No. 2 with a spotless 8-0 record while Cardinal-Stritch (Wis.) rounded-out the top three with an 8-4 mark. Middle Georgia State and Keiser (Fla.) grabbed the Nos. 4 and 5 spots respectively.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

Georgia Gwinnett has been ranked No. 1 in the last 42-straight polls.

William Woods (Mo.) fell from No. 4 to No. 9 this week after a pair of losses in a row to then No. 8 Xavier (La.) and then-No. 9 William Carey (Miss.)

No newcomers entered the poll this week.

William Carey (Miss.), who is currently 7-2, jumped three spots to No. 6. The Crusaders dipped as low as No. 11 this season has consistently climbed since that point a month ago on February 26, 2019.

No. 7 Xavier (La.) extends the longest consecutively-active streak in the poll with 100 straight appearances. Westmont (Calif.) which is ranked No. 25, is second with 86 straight polls.

Poll Methodology:

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

For the complete ratings calendar, click HERE

2019 NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll 4 (March 26, 2019)

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett [14] 17-0 374 2 2 Reinhardt (Ga.) 8-0 361 3 3 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 8-4 350 4 6 Middle Georgia State 10-2 330 5 5 Keiser (Fla.) 12-4 324 6 9 William Carey (Miss.) 7-2 310 7 8 Xavier (La.) 10-4 306 8 7 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 2-2 295 9 4 William Woods (Mo.) 5-2 284 10 10 Tennessee Wesleyan 8-2 262 11 10 Campbellsville (Ky.) 11-1 250 12 12 Arizona Christian 12-0 240 13 13 Point (Ga.) 8-5 239 14 14 Cumberland (Tenn.) 7-4 217 15 15 Mobile (Ala.) 8-2 207 16 16 Union (Ky.) 5-6 190 17 17 Hope International (Calif.) 15-3 185 18 19 Cumberlands (Ky.) 5-4 166 19 18 McPherson (Kan.) 0-4 141 20 20 Marian (Ind.) 19-5 140 21 23 Missouri Valley 7-4 139 22 21 Coastal Georgia 9-4 126 23 21 University of Northwestern Ohio 8-6 112 24 24 Indiana Wesleyan 20-7 107 25 25 Westmont (Calif.) 4-6 85

Dropped from the Top 25: None

Others Receiving Votes: Asbury (Ky.) 73, Texas A&M Texarkana 37, Loyola (La.) 36, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 23, SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 18, Southwestern (Kan.) 12, Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 12, Webber International (Fla.) 9, Hastings (Neb.) 6, Judson (Ill.) 3.