KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Georgia Gwinnett continued its scorching-hot start to remain on top of the Top 25. The Grizzlies retained all 14 first-place votes and are 17-0 this season. Reinhardt (Ga.) is also undefeated at No. 2 with a spotless 8-0 record while Cardinal-Stritch (Wis.) rounded-out the top three with an 8-4 mark. Middle Georgia State and Keiser (Fla.) grabbed the Nos. 4 and 5 spots respectively.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)
- Georgia Gwinnett has been ranked No. 1 in the last 42-straight polls.
- William Woods (Mo.) fell from No. 4 to No. 9 this week after a pair of losses in a row to then No. 8 Xavier (La.) and then-No. 9 William Carey (Miss.)
- No newcomers entered the poll this week.
- William Carey (Miss.), who is currently 7-2, jumped three spots to No. 6. The Crusaders dipped as low as No. 11 this season has consistently climbed since that point a month ago on February 26, 2019.
- No. 7 Xavier (La.) extends the longest consecutively-active streak in the poll with 100 straight appearances. Westmont (Calif.) which is ranked No. 25, is second with 86 straight polls.
Poll Methodology:
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
- The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
- For the complete ratings calendar, click HERE
2019 NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll 4 (March 26, 2019)
|RANK
|WEEK
|SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]
|RECORD
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Georgia Gwinnett [14]
|17-0
|374
|2
|2
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|8-0
|361
|3
|3
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|8-4
|350
|4
|6
|Middle Georgia State
|10-2
|330
|5
|5
|Keiser (Fla.)
|12-4
|324
|6
|9
|William Carey (Miss.)
|7-2
|310
|7
|8
|Xavier (La.)
|10-4
|306
|8
|7
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|2-2
|295
|9
|4
|William Woods (Mo.)
|5-2
|284
|10
|10
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|8-2
|262
|11
|10
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|11-1
|250
|12
|12
|Arizona Christian
|12-0
|240
|13
|13
|Point (Ga.)
|8-5
|239
|14
|14
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|7-4
|217
|15
|15
|Mobile (Ala.)
|8-2
|207
|16
|16
|Union (Ky.)
|5-6
|190
|17
|17
|Hope International (Calif.)
|15-3
|185
|18
|19
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|5-4
|166
|19
|18
|McPherson (Kan.)
|0-4
|141
|20
|20
|Marian (Ind.)
|19-5
|140
|21
|23
|Missouri Valley
|7-4
|139
|22
|21
|Coastal Georgia
|9-4
|126
|23
|21
|University of Northwestern Ohio
|8-6
|112
|24
|24
|Indiana Wesleyan
|20-7
|107
|25
|25
|Westmont (Calif.)
|4-6
|85
Dropped from the Top 25: None
Others Receiving Votes: Asbury (Ky.) 73, Texas A&M Texarkana 37, Loyola (La.) 36, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 23, SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 18, Southwestern (Kan.) 12, Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 12, Webber International (Fla.) 9, Hastings (Neb.) 6, Judson (Ill.) 3.