2019 NAIA Men's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Poll 4 (March 26, 2019)

Top three remain the same while Georgia Gwinnett and Reinhardt (Ga.) stay undefeated.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Georgia Gwinnett continued its scorching-hot start to remain on top of the Top 25. The Grizzlies retained all 14 first-place votes and are 17-0 this season. Reinhardt (Ga.) is also undefeated at No. 2 with a spotless 8-0 record while Cardinal-Stritch (Wis.) rounded-out the top three with an 8-4 mark. Middle Georgia State and Keiser (Fla.) grabbed the Nos. 4 and 5 spots respectively.

 

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

  • Georgia Gwinnett has been ranked No. 1 in the last 42-straight polls.
  • William Woods (Mo.) fell from No. 4 to No. 9 this week after a pair of losses in a row to then No. 8 Xavier (La.) and then-No. 9 William Carey (Miss.)
  • No newcomers entered the poll this week.
  • William Carey (Miss.), who is currently 7-2, jumped three spots to No. 6. The Crusaders dipped as low as No. 11 this season has consistently climbed since that point a month ago on February 26, 2019.
  • No. 7 Xavier (La.) extends the longest consecutively-active streak in the poll with 100 straight appearances. Westmont (Calif.) which is ranked No. 25, is second with 86 straight polls.

 

Poll Methodology:

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
  • The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
  • For the complete ratings calendar, click HERE

 

2019 NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll 4 (March 26, 2019)

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS
1 1 Georgia Gwinnett [14] 17-0 374
2 2 Reinhardt (Ga.) 8-0 361
3 3 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 8-4 350
4 6 Middle Georgia State 10-2 330
5 5 Keiser (Fla.) 12-4 324
6 9 William Carey (Miss.) 7-2 310
7 8 Xavier (La.) 10-4 306
8 7 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 2-2 295
9 4 William Woods (Mo.) 5-2 284
10 10 Tennessee Wesleyan 8-2 262
11 10 Campbellsville (Ky.) 11-1 250
12 12 Arizona Christian 12-0 240
13 13 Point (Ga.) 8-5 239
14 14 Cumberland (Tenn.) 7-4 217
15 15 Mobile (Ala.) 8-2 207
16 16 Union (Ky.) 5-6 190
17 17 Hope International (Calif.) 15-3 185
18 19 Cumberlands (Ky.) 5-4 166
19 18 McPherson (Kan.) 0-4 141
20 20 Marian (Ind.) 19-5 140
21 23 Missouri Valley 7-4 139
22 21 Coastal Georgia 9-4 126
23 21 University of Northwestern Ohio 8-6 112
24 24 Indiana Wesleyan 20-7 107
25 25 Westmont (Calif.) 4-6 85

Dropped from the Top 25: None

 

Others Receiving Votes: Asbury (Ky.) 73, Texas A&M  Texarkana 37, Loyola (La.) 36, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 23, SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 18, Southwestern (Kan.) 12, Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 12, Webber International (Fla.) 9, Hastings (Neb.) 6, Judson (Ill.) 3.

Championship Information

NAIA Men's Tennis Championships

68th ANNUAL MEN'S TENNIS
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
May 14-18, 2019
Mobile Tennis Center
Mobile, Ala.

