NAIA - Men's Lacrosse - Top 10 - Madonna (Mich.)

2019 NAIA Men's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll - No. 3

Madonna (Mich.) remains at the top

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Madonna (Mich.) remains at No. 1 in the latest edition of the 2019 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll.

 

Top 10 Highlights

  • Madonna overtook the No. 1 spot last poll with five of eight first-place votes and remains there this week with seven-of-eight first-place votes.
  • Reinhardt (Ga.) claimed the other first-place vote
  • SCAD Savannah (Ga.) jumped up four spots in the latest poll
  • Aquinas (Mich.) jumped into the top 10 this week at No. 10

 

Poll Methodology

  • The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.
  • Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
  • Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
  • For the complete rating calendar, click here.

 

2019 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS
1 1 Madonna (Mich.) [7] 7-0 98
2 2 Reinhardt (Ga.) [1] 6-1 92
3 3 Indiana Tech 6-1 86
4 7 Missouri Valley 6-1 76
5 3 Cumberlands (Ky.) 7-3 75
6 10 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 5-3 65
7 8 Benedictine (Kan.) 4-3 63
8 9 Lourdes (Ohio) 5-1 58
9 5 Keiser (Fla.) 3-4 49
10 NR Aquinas (Mich.) 4-2 46

Receiving Votes: Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 37, Saint Mary (Kan.) 32, Columbia (Mo.) 25, Michigan-Dearborn 12, Montreat (N.C.) 10, Siena Heights (Mich.) 7, Tennessee Wesleyan 5

 


Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics

