2019 NAIA Men's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll - No. 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Madonna (Mich.) remains at No. 1 in the latest edition of the 2019 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll.
Top 10 Highlights
- Madonna overtook the No. 1 spot last poll with five of eight first-place votes and remains there this week with seven-of-eight first-place votes.
- Reinhardt (Ga.) claimed the other first-place vote
- SCAD Savannah (Ga.) jumped up four spots in the latest poll
- Aquinas (Mich.) jumped into the top 10 this week at No. 10
Poll Methodology
- The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.
- Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
- Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
2019 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|1
|Madonna (Mich.) [7]
|7-0
|98
|2
|2
|Reinhardt (Ga.) [1]
|6-1
|92
|3
|3
|Indiana Tech
|6-1
|86
|4
|7
|Missouri Valley
|6-1
|76
|5
|3
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|7-3
|75
|6
|10
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|5-3
|65
|7
|8
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|4-3
|63
|8
|9
|Lourdes (Ohio)
|5-1
|58
|9
|5
|Keiser (Fla.)
|3-4
|49
|10
|NR
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|4-2
|46
Receiving Votes: Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 37, Saint Mary (Kan.) 32, Columbia (Mo.) 25, Michigan-Dearborn 12, Montreat (N.C.) 10, Siena Heights (Mich.) 7, Tennessee Wesleyan 5