2019 NAIA Men's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll - No. 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Madonna (Mich.) remains at No. 1 in the latest edition of the 2019 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll.

Top 10 Highlights

Madonna overtook the No. 1 spot last poll with five of eight first-place votes and remains there this week with seven-of-eight first-place votes.

Reinhardt (Ga.) claimed the other first-place vote

SCAD Savannah (Ga.) jumped up four spots in the latest poll

Aquinas (Mich.) jumped into the top 10 this week at No. 10

Poll Methodology

The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.

Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

2019 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 1 Madonna (Mich.) [7] 7-0 98 2 2 Reinhardt (Ga.) [1] 6-1 92 3 3 Indiana Tech 6-1 86 4 7 Missouri Valley 6-1 76 5 3 Cumberlands (Ky.) 7-3 75 6 10 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 5-3 65 7 8 Benedictine (Kan.) 4-3 63 8 9 Lourdes (Ohio) 5-1 58 9 5 Keiser (Fla.) 3-4 49 10 NR Aquinas (Mich.) 4-2 46

Receiving Votes: Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 37, Saint Mary (Kan.) 32, Columbia (Mo.) 25, Michigan-Dearborn 12, Montreat (N.C.) 10, Siena Heights (Mich.) 7, Tennessee Wesleyan 5



Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics