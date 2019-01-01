stop
Women's Lacrosse

NAIA - Women's Lacrosse - Top 10 - SCAD Savannah

2019 NAIA Women's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll - No. 3

SCAD Savannah remains at No. 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SCAD Savannah (Ga.) captured its 29th No. 1 ranking in the latest edition of the 2019 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll.

Top 10 Highlights

  • The Bees boast 29 all-time No. 1 rankings, which is the most all-time in NAIA women’s lacrosse.
  • The top three teams remain the same from the last poll
  • New to the poll this week is Lawrence Tech (Mich.) at 10.
  • SCAD Savannah is the only team to be entire season ranked No. 1

Poll Methodology

  • The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.
  • Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
  • Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
  • For the complete rating calendar, click here.

 

2019 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS
1 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) [8] 6-1 114
2 2 Benedictine (Kan.) [1] 9-0 107
3 3 Cumberlands (Ky.) 10-1 98
4 5 Keiser (Fla.) 9-1 90
5 4 Indiana Tech 2-2 88
6 6 Reinhardt (Ga.) 8-1 82
7 8 Marian (Ind.) 7-2 72
8 7 Georgetown (Ky.) 4-3 62
9 9 Concordia (Mich.) 6-1 60
10 NR Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 2-6 50

Receiving Votes: Point (Ga.) 38, Ave Maria (Fla.) 30, Tennessee Wesleyan 22, Cleary (Mich.) 22, Ottawa (Kan.) 15, Life (Ga.) 6, Lourdes (Ohio) 6, St. Andrews (N.C.) 3

 


