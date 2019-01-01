2019 NAIA Women's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll - No. 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SCAD Savannah (Ga.) captured its 29th No. 1 ranking in the latest edition of the 2019 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll.
Top 10 Highlights
- The Bees boast 29 all-time No. 1 rankings, which is the most all-time in NAIA women’s lacrosse.
- The top three teams remain the same from the last poll
- New to the poll this week is Lawrence Tech (Mich.) at 10.
- SCAD Savannah is the only team to be entire season ranked No. 1
Poll Methodology
- The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.
- Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
- Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
2019 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|1
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.) [8]
|6-1
|114
|2
|2
|Benedictine (Kan.) [1]
|9-0
|107
|3
|3
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|10-1
|98
|4
|5
|Keiser (Fla.)
|9-1
|90
|5
|4
|Indiana Tech
|2-2
|88
|6
|6
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|8-1
|82
|7
|8
|Marian (Ind.)
|7-2
|72
|8
|7
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|4-3
|62
|9
|9
|Concordia (Mich.)
|6-1
|60
|10
|NR
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|2-6
|50
Receiving Votes: Point (Ga.) 38, Ave Maria (Fla.) 30, Tennessee Wesleyan 22, Cleary (Mich.) 22, Ottawa (Kan.) 15, Life (Ga.) 6, Lourdes (Ohio) 6, St. Andrews (N.C.) 3
