KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The top four teams remained intact in the fourth edition of the Top 25. Georgia Gwinnett continues to impress this season with a perfect 11-0 record while Keiser (Fla.), Xavier (La.) and Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) round-out the top four. William Carey (Miss.) jumped to No. 5 this week as well, up from No. 9 two weeks ago.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

Georgia Gwinnett earned all 14 first-place votes with an unblemished 11-0 record. The Grizzlies earned an 8-1 win over Cumberlands (Tenn.) on March 11, 2019.

William Carey (Miss.) and SCAD Savannah (Ga.) made the biggest jump, up four spots to Nos. 5 and 6 respectively.

Indiana Wesleyan has the most wins in the polls this week with a 24-5 overall mark.

No. 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and No. 6 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) lead all schools with 116-consecutive Top 25 appearances.

Former member Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) holds the most No. 1-rankings with 80, and Georgia Gwinnett follows with 34 No. 1-rankings. Georgia Gwinnett is the only active member to be ranked No. 1 for an entire season (2017). Auburn Montgomery was wire-to-wire No. 1 in eight seasons, and former member Fresno Pacific (Calif.) did it once, as well.

Southeastern (Fla.) is the lone newcomer this week. The Fire jumped into the fray at No. 19, their first time ranked in 2019.

Poll Methodology:

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

For the complete rating calendar, click HERE.

2019 NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll 4 (March 26, 2019)

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett [14] 11-0 374 2 2 Keiser (Fla.) 13-3 362 3 3 Xavier (La.) 12-4 350 4 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 3-1 330 5 9 William Carey (Miss.) 7-1 323 6 10 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 8-1 314 7 6 William Woods (Mo.) 3-5 295 8 7 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 4-6 292 9 8 LSU Alexandria (La.) 4-1 273 10 12 Middle Georgia State 8-4 268 11 11 Indiana Wesleyan 24-5 263 12 5 Brenau (Ga.) 6-6 250 13 14 Mobile (Ala.) 6-3 221 14 14 Westmont (Calif.) 12-4 213 15 13 Cumberland (Tenn.) 7-3 208 16 16 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 10-2 190 17 21 Georgetown (Ky.) 8-3 172 18 19 Union (Ky.) 6-2 171 19 NR Southeastern (Fla.) 14-3 165 20 17 Cumberlands (Ky.) 4-4 143 20 18 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 7-5 143 22 20 Loyola (La.) 7-6 129 23 22 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 4-7 105 24 24 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 7-5 103 25 22 Campbellsville (Ky.) 6-3 83

Dropped from the Top 25: Missouri Valley

Others Receiving Votes: Missouri Valley 77, Webber International (Fla.) 41, Marian (Ind.) 36, Asbury (Ky.) 24, Coastal Georgia 19, Tennessee Wesleyan 18, Arizona Christian 13, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 10 Southwestern (Kan.) 16, University of Northwestern Ohio 4.