Softball

USAO Top 25 Poll

2019 NAIA Softball Coaches' Top 25 Poll

Science & Arts (Okla.) claim the No. 1 spot for a second week in a row

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With a perfect 25-0 record, Science & Arts (Okla.) claims the No. 1 spot in the Top 25 for a second consecutive poll.

 

Top 25 Highlights

  • No. 1 Science & Arts (Okla.) had two big wins against then-No.2 Oklahoma City last week
  • Houston-Victoria (Texas) jumped five spots to No. 15 after winning 14 games in a row including a sweep of NCAA Division I defending SWAC Champion, Texas Southern.
  • No. 1 through No. 8 stayed the same from the previous poll
  • Corban (Ore.) moved up four spots to No. 10 after going 7-1 since the last poll
  • There were four newcomers to the poll this week, including LSU Alexandria (La.), Tennessee Wesleyan, Central Baptist (Ark.) and Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
  • Oklahoma City leads all active schools with 137-straight rankings, falling no lower than 18th during that stretch. No. 8 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at 61 straight appearances on the rankings.

 

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
  • The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly.
  • For the complete calendar of 2019 Top 25 Polls, click here.

LAST
RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS
1 1 Science & Arts (Okla.) [18] 25-0 529
2 2 Oklahoma City 26-4 497
3 3 Southern Oregon 25-4 494
4 4 Georgia Gwinnett 26-6 468
5 5 Marian (Ind.) 16-0 466
6 6 Mobile (Ala.) 28-5 444
7 7 Hope International (Calif.) 30-5 429
8 8 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [1] 19-1 424
9 11 Valley City State (N.D.) 22-1 375
10 14 Corban (Ore.) 21-5 362
11 10 Indiana Wesleyan 20-5 353
12 12 Vanguard (Calif.) 26-6 343
13 16 Campbellsville (Ky.) 16-3 300
13 9 Oregon Tech 22-10 300
15 20 Houston-Victoria (Texas) 21-3 285
16 17 Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 24-6 270
17 15 William Carey (Miss.) 17-7 267
18 13 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 23-5 263
19 19 Baker (Kan.) 19-5 254
20 NR LSU Alexandria (La.) 19-5 184
21 21 Midland (Neb.) 9-4 157
22 23 St. Francis (Ill.) 10-4 137
23 NR Tennessee Wesleyan 17-1 129
24 NR Central Baptist (Ark.) 18-11 124
25 NR Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 18-2 95

DROPPED OUT: Lyon (Ark.), Jamestown (N.D.), Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)

RECEIVING VOTES: Lyon (Ark.) 83, Jamestown (N.D.) 64, College of Idaho 60, Webber International (Fla.) 52, Central Methodist (Mo.) 39, Simpson (Calif.) 25, Brenau (Ga.) 18, Siena Heights (Mich.) 17, Rio Grande (Ohio) 16, Columbia (Mo.) 14, Grand View (Iowa) 13, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 12, Taylor (Ind.) 12, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 5, Arizona Christian 5, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 3, McPherson (Kan.) 3

Championship Information

NAIA Softball Championship

39th ANNUAL NAIA SOFTBALL
WORLD SERIES

May 13-15, 2019
National Championship Opening
Round – Campus Sites

May 23-29, 2019
Killian Sports Complex
Springfield, Mo.

