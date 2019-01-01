2019 NAIA Softball Coaches' Top 25 Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With a perfect 25-0 record, Science & Arts (Okla.) claims the No. 1 spot in the Top 25 for a second consecutive poll.
Top 25 Highlights
- No. 1 Science & Arts (Okla.) had two big wins against then-No.2 Oklahoma City last week
- Houston-Victoria (Texas) jumped five spots to No. 15 after winning 14 games in a row including a sweep of NCAA Division I defending SWAC Champion, Texas Southern.
- No. 1 through No. 8 stayed the same from the previous poll
- Corban (Ore.) moved up four spots to No. 10 after going 7-1 since the last poll
- There were four newcomers to the poll this week, including LSU Alexandria (La.), Tennessee Wesleyan, Central Baptist (Ark.) and Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
- Oklahoma City leads all active schools with 137-straight rankings, falling no lower than 18th during that stretch. No. 8 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at 61 straight appearances on the rankings.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
- The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly.
- For the complete calendar of 2019 Top 25 Polls, click here.
|LAST
|RANK
|WEEK
|SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]
|RECORD
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Science & Arts (Okla.) [18]
|25-0
|529
|2
|2
|Oklahoma City
|26-4
|497
|3
|3
|Southern Oregon
|25-4
|494
|4
|4
|Georgia Gwinnett
|26-6
|468
|5
|5
|Marian (Ind.)
|16-0
|466
|6
|6
|Mobile (Ala.)
|28-5
|444
|7
|7
|Hope International (Calif.)
|30-5
|429
|8
|8
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [1]
|19-1
|424
|9
|11
|Valley City State (N.D.)
|22-1
|375
|10
|14
|Corban (Ore.)
|21-5
|362
|11
|10
|Indiana Wesleyan
|20-5
|353
|12
|12
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|26-6
|343
|13
|16
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|16-3
|300
|13
|9
|Oregon Tech
|22-10
|300
|15
|20
|Houston-Victoria (Texas)
|21-3
|285
|16
|17
|Truett-McConnell (Ga.)
|24-6
|270
|17
|15
|William Carey (Miss.)
|17-7
|267
|18
|13
|USC Beaufort (S.C.)
|23-5
|263
|19
|19
|Baker (Kan.)
|19-5
|254
|20
|NR
|LSU Alexandria (La.)
|19-5
|184
|21
|21
|Midland (Neb.)
|9-4
|157
|22
|23
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|10-4
|137
|23
|NR
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|17-1
|129
|24
|NR
|Central Baptist (Ark.)
|18-11
|124
|25
|NR
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|18-2
|95
DROPPED OUT: Lyon (Ark.), Jamestown (N.D.), Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)
RECEIVING VOTES: Lyon (Ark.) 83, Jamestown (N.D.) 64, College of Idaho 60, Webber International (Fla.) 52, Central Methodist (Mo.) 39, Simpson (Calif.) 25, Brenau (Ga.) 18, Siena Heights (Mich.) 17, Rio Grande (Ohio) 16, Columbia (Mo.) 14, Grand View (Iowa) 13, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 12, Taylor (Ind.) 12, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 5, Arizona Christian 5, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 3, McPherson (Kan.) 3