2019 NAIA Softball Coaches' Top 25 Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With a perfect 25-0 record, Science & Arts (Okla.) claims the No. 1 spot in the Top 25 for a second consecutive poll.

Top 25 Highlights

No. 1 Science & Arts (Okla.) had two big wins against then-No.2 Oklahoma City last week

Houston-Victoria (Texas) jumped five spots to No. 15 after winning 14 games in a row including a sweep of NCAA Division I defending SWAC Champion, Texas Southern.

No. 1 through No. 8 stayed the same from the previous poll

Corban (Ore.) moved up four spots to No. 10 after going 7-1 since the last poll

There were four newcomers to the poll this week, including LSU Alexandria (La.), Tennessee Wesleyan, Central Baptist (Ark.) and Lawrence Tech (Mich.)

Oklahoma City leads all active schools with 137-straight rankings, falling no lower than 18th during that stretch. No. 8 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at 61 straight appearances on the rankings.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly.

For the complete calendar of 2019 Top 25 Polls, click here.

LAST RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Science & Arts (Okla.) [18] 25-0 529 2 2 Oklahoma City 26-4 497 3 3 Southern Oregon 25-4 494 4 4 Georgia Gwinnett 26-6 468 5 5 Marian (Ind.) 16-0 466 6 6 Mobile (Ala.) 28-5 444 7 7 Hope International (Calif.) 30-5 429 8 8 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [1] 19-1 424 9 11 Valley City State (N.D.) 22-1 375 10 14 Corban (Ore.) 21-5 362 11 10 Indiana Wesleyan 20-5 353 12 12 Vanguard (Calif.) 26-6 343 13 16 Campbellsville (Ky.) 16-3 300 13 9 Oregon Tech 22-10 300 15 20 Houston-Victoria (Texas) 21-3 285 16 17 Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 24-6 270 17 15 William Carey (Miss.) 17-7 267 18 13 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 23-5 263 19 19 Baker (Kan.) 19-5 254 20 NR LSU Alexandria (La.) 19-5 184 21 21 Midland (Neb.) 9-4 157 22 23 St. Francis (Ill.) 10-4 137 23 NR Tennessee Wesleyan 17-1 129 24 NR Central Baptist (Ark.) 18-11 124 25 NR Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 18-2 95

DROPPED OUT: Lyon (Ark.), Jamestown (N.D.), Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)

RECEIVING VOTES: Lyon (Ark.) 83, Jamestown (N.D.) 64, College of Idaho 60, Webber International (Fla.) 52, Central Methodist (Mo.) 39, Simpson (Calif.) 25, Brenau (Ga.) 18, Siena Heights (Mich.) 17, Rio Grande (Ohio) 16, Columbia (Mo.) 14, Grand View (Iowa) 13, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 12, Taylor (Ind.) 12, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 5, Arizona Christian 5, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 3, McPherson (Kan.) 3