KANSAS CITY – On the heels of the 82nd annual NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship, Jeff Garrett of LSU Shreveport (La.) was named the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Player of the Year while Coach Chris Briggs was named the NAIA Coach of the Year on Thursday as the 2019 All-America Teams were announced.
Three teams of 10 players each comprised the three teams, along with the 55 player honorable mention list. Carroll (Mont.), Stillman (Ala.) and Benedictine (Kan.) led the three teams with two players making the cut. Campbellsville (Ky.) led the honorable mention list with three selections.
Jeff Garrett, the 2019 Player of the Year, was nothing short of outstanding over the course of the season. The 6’7” forward out of Gadsen, Ala., finished the season ranked No. 1 in the NAIA in defensive rebounds per game (10.35), total rebounds per game (14.14) and total rebounds overall (481). The Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year finished with a shooting percentage of 52.9 and averaged just shy of 19 points per game.
Olisa Nwachie of Westmont (Calif.) and Courtney Julien of Huston-Tillotson (Texas) repeated as Third-Team All-America Selections while 10 players earned a spot on one of the three All-America teams that were honorable mentions a year ago. Five of those (Pablo Hernandez, Match Burnham, Keith Phillips, Tonzell Handy and Jayvian Delacruz) went from honorable mention to first team.
Coach Chris Briggs led his Georgetown (Ky.) Tigers to their third NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship in 2019 and kept his team hovering around the top five all season in the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 poll. The Tigers grabbed the No. 1 spot in the last poll and held serve throughout the national championship to finish the journey on Tuesday in a 68-48 triumph over Carroll. Georgetown finished the 2019 campaign with an overall record of 33-4.
Prior to the national championship, Benedictine (Kan.) Head Coach Ryan Moody was named the NABC-NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year.
|FIRST TEAM
|Player
|School
|Hometown
|Year
|Position
|Height
|Pablo Hernandez *
|Missouri Baptist
|Ames, Spain
|Sr.
|F
|6-7
|Match Burnham *
|Carroll (Mont.)
|Spangle, Wash.
|Sr.
|F
|6-8
|Keith Phillips *
|William Jessup (Calif.)
|Detroit, Mich.
|Sr.
|F
|6-5
|Tonzell Handy *
|Tougaloo (Miss.)
|Jackson, Miss.
|Sr.
|G
|6-5
|Lyle Hexom
|Peru State (Neb.)
|Omaha, Neb.
|Sr.
|F
|6-8
|Jayvian Delacruz *
|Pikeville (Ky.)
|Brooklyn, N.Y.
|Sr.
|F
|6-5
|Jeff Garrett
|LSU Shreveport (La.)
|Gadsden, Ala.
|Sr.
|F
|6-7
|J.J. Culver
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|Lubbock, Texas
|Jr.
|G
|6-4
|William Claiborne
|LSU Alexandria (La.)
|Slidell, La.
|Sr.
|C
|6-9
|Prince McDaniel
|Stillman (Ala.)
|Pascagoula, Miss.
|Jr.
|G
|6-6
|SECOND TEAM
|Player
|School
|Hometown
|Year
|Position
|Height
|Callum Lawson
|Arizona Christian (Ariz.)
|Coventry, England
|Sr.
|F
|6-6
|Hansel Atencia *
|The Master's (Calif.)
|Bucaramanga, Columbia
|Sr.
|G
|5-10
|Dana Abe
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|Seattle, Wash.
|Sr.
|G
|6-4
|Brady Smith
|Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.)
|Licking, Mo.
|So.
|F
|6-5
|Percell Washington
|Central Baptist (Ark.)
|Chicago, Ill.
|Sr.
|F
|6-6
|Omar Sherman
|William Penn (Iowa)
|Duncanville, Texas
|Sr.
|C
|6-9
|Thomas O'Connor
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|Wichita, Kan.
|Sr.
|G
|6-0
|Adam Kutney
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|Overland Park, Kan.
|Sr.
|F
|6-6
|Chris Williams
|Oklahoma City
|Denver, Colo.
|Sr.
|G
|6-2
|Ravion Henry
|Stillman (Ala.)
|Carthage, Miss.
|Sr.
|G
|6-4
|THIRD TEAM
|Player
|School
|Hometown
|Year
|Position
|Height
|Olisa Nwachie %
|Westmont (Calif.)
|Gardena, Calif.
|Sr.
|F
|6-8
|Courtney Julien %
|Huston-Tillotson (Texas)
|Gonzales, La.
|Sr.
|G
|6-5
|Isaac Edmondson *
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|Dickson, Tenn.
|Sr.
|F
|6-5
|Eljay Cowherd
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|Bardstown, Ky.
|Jr.
|G
|6-0
|Joshua Hamilton *
|Wiley (Texas)
|New Iberia, La.
|Sr.
|G
|6-1
|Dedrian Parmer
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|Oklahoma City, Okla.
|Jr.
|F
|6-6
|Matt Wyman
|Carroll (Mont.)
|Great Falls, Mont.
|Sr.
|G
|6-7
|Malik Colvin-Seldon *
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|Sr.
|F
|6-8
|Jared Samuelson *
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|Billings, Mont.
|Jr.
|F
|6-7
|Da'Jon Streeter
|Talladega (Ala.)
|Niagra Falls, NY.
|Sr.
|G
|6-4
|^ 2018 1st Team AA
|& 2018 2nd Team AA
|% 2018 3rd Team AA
|* 2018 Hon. Mention
|HONORABLE MENTION
|Player
|School
|Position
|Year
|Hometown
|Andrew Smith
|Campbellsville (KY)
|F
|Sr.
|Johnson City, Tenn.
|Stephaun Adams
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|G
|Sr.
|St. Thomas, Virgin Islands
|Hagen Tyler
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|G
|Sr.
|Danville, Ky.
|Dane Warp
|Carroll (Mont.)
|G
|Jr.
|Seattle, Wash.
|Ife Kalejaiye
|Carroll (Mont.)
|G
|Sr.
|Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.
|Justin Shaw
|Columbia (Mo.)
|G
|Jr.
|Memphis, Tenn.
|Mike Johnson
|Culver-Stockton (Mo.)
|G
|Sr.
|Jackson, Mich.
|Elijah Staley
|Dalton State (Ga.)
|F
|Sr.
|Marietta, Ga.
|Jessie Ward
|Dillard (La.)
|G
|Sr.
|Maringouin, La.
|Dennis Miles
|Edward Waters (Fla.)
|F
|Jr.
|Meridan, Miss.
|Milan Skundric
|Faulkner (Ala)
|F
|Jr.
|Negotin, Serbia
|Troy Steward
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|G
|Sr.
|Nepton, Ky.
|Chris Coffey
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|F
|Jr.
|Louisville, Ky.
|Tyrone Hueitt Jr.
|Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.)
|F
|Sr.
|Chula Vista, Calif.
|Deandre Clark
|Harris-Stowe (Mo.)
|G
|Sr.
|Orange, Vir.
|Josh Powell-Davis
|Hope International (Calif.)
|C
|So.
|Oakland, Calif.
|Alex Doche
|Huston-Tillotson (Texas)
|F
|Sr.
|Rochester, N.Y.
|Jake Caudle
|John Brown (Ark.)
|G
|Sr.
|Bentonville, Ark.
|Josh Bowling
|John Brown (Ark.)
|F
|Sr.
|Detroit, Mich.
|Jorori Coleman
|Langston (Okla.)
|F
|Sr.
|Mobile, Ala.
|Damek Mitchell
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|G
|So.
|Bellingham, Wash.
|Zach Wrightsil
|Loyola (La.)
|G
|Fr.
|Prosper, Texas
|Myles Burns
|Loyola (La.)
|G
|Fr.
|Houston, Texas
|JaMichael Brown
|LSU Alexandria (La.)
|G
|Sr.
|Raceland, La.
|Tim Coleman
|LSU Shreveport (La.)
|G
|Sr.
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|Rakim Lubin
|LSU Shreveport (La.)
|F
|Sr.
|Miami, Fla.
|Emir Sabic
|Lyon (Ark.)
|G
|Sr.
|Zagreb, Croatia
|Dakota Quinn
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|C
|Jr.
|Nashville, Tenn.
|Jonathan Green
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|G
|Sr.
|Davidson, N.C.
|Darrell White
|Middle Georgia State
|G
|Sr.
|Fort Valley, Ga.
|Kai Woodfall
|Missouri Baptist
|G
|Sr.
|Launceston, Australia
|Larry Plummer
|Missouri Valley
|G
|Sr.
|Sicily Island, La.
|Tony-Toni Wright
|Mobile (Ala.)
|F
|Sr.
|Mobile, Ala.
|Taylor England
|Montana Tech
|F
|So.
|Helena, Mont.
|Breiman Alexander
|Oklahoma Panhandle State
|G
|Sr.
|Marlin, Texas
|Zach Rutland
|Park (Mo.)
|G
|Sr.
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|Brandon Jones
|Peru State (Neb.)
|F
|Sr.
|Houston, Texas
|Luke Layhew
|Pikeville (Ky.)
|F
|Jr.
|Ripley, W.Va.
|Jalen Shepard
|Providence (Mont.)
|G
|Sr.
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Brandon Cotton
|Providence (Mont.)
|G
|Jr.
|Tacoma, Wash.
|Derek Novsek
|San Diego Christian (Calif.)
|G
|Sr.
|Reno, Nev.
|Geno Artison
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|C
|Sr.
|Seattle, Wash.
|Nykolas Mason
|Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas)
|G
|Fr.
|Frisco, Texas
|Orowo Eleyae
|St. Thomas (Texas)
|F
|Sr.
|Houston, Texas
|Jarin Hillson
|Talladega (Ala.)
|G
|Sr.
|Fairmont, W.Va.
|Tim Soares
|The Master's (Calif.)
|F
|Jr.
|Deming, Wash.
|Delewis Johnson
|The Master's (Calif.)
|G
|Sr.
|Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
|Geremy McKay
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|F
|Sr.
|Melbourne, Australia
|Trevonta Robertson
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|G
|Sr.
|New Orleans, La.
|Lord Akah
|Wiley (Texas)
|F
|Sr.
|Houston, Texas
|Branden Sheppard
|William Carey (Miss.)
|F
|Sr.
|Shreveport, La.
|Abrian Edwards
|William Penn (Iowa)
|G
|Sr.
|Austin, Texas
|David Johnson Jr.
|William Woods (Mo.)
|F
|Jr.
|McAllen, Texas
|William Loyd
|Xavier (La.)
|F
|Jr.
|Baton Rouge, La.
|Rayshawn Mart
|Xavier (La.)
|G
|So.
|Houma, La.