KANSAS CITY – On the heels of the 82nd annual NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship, Jeff Garrett of LSU Shreveport (La.) was named the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Player of the Year while Coach Chris Briggs was named the NAIA Coach of the Year on Thursday as the 2019 All-America Teams were announced.

Three teams of 10 players each comprised the three teams, along with the 55 player honorable mention list. Carroll (Mont.), Stillman (Ala.) and Benedictine (Kan.) led the three teams with two players making the cut. Campbellsville (Ky.) led the honorable mention list with three selections.

Jeff Garrett, the 2019 Player of the Year, was nothing short of outstanding over the course of the season. The 6’7” forward out of Gadsen, Ala., finished the season ranked No. 1 in the NAIA in defensive rebounds per game (10.35), total rebounds per game (14.14) and total rebounds overall (481). The Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year finished with a shooting percentage of 52.9 and averaged just shy of 19 points per game.

Olisa Nwachie of Westmont (Calif.) and Courtney Julien of Huston-Tillotson (Texas) repeated as Third-Team All-America Selections while 10 players earned a spot on one of the three All-America teams that were honorable mentions a year ago. Five of those (Pablo Hernandez, Match Burnham, Keith Phillips, Tonzell Handy and Jayvian Delacruz) went from honorable mention to first team.

Coach Chris Briggs led his Georgetown (Ky.) Tigers to their third NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship in 2019 and kept his team hovering around the top five all season in the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 poll. The Tigers grabbed the No. 1 spot in the last poll and held serve throughout the national championship to finish the journey on Tuesday in a 68-48 triumph over Carroll. Georgetown finished the 2019 campaign with an overall record of 33-4.

Prior to the national championship, Benedictine (Kan.) Head Coach Ryan Moody was named the NABC-NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year.

FIRST TEAM Player School Hometown Year Position Height Pablo Hernandez * Missouri Baptist Ames, Spain Sr. F 6-7 Match Burnham * Carroll (Mont.) Spangle, Wash. Sr. F 6-8 Keith Phillips * William Jessup (Calif.) Detroit, Mich. Sr. F 6-5 Tonzell Handy * Tougaloo (Miss.) Jackson, Miss. Sr. G 6-5 Lyle Hexom Peru State (Neb.) Omaha, Neb. Sr. F 6-8 Jayvian Delacruz * Pikeville (Ky.) Brooklyn, N.Y. Sr. F 6-5 Jeff Garrett LSU Shreveport (La.) Gadsden, Ala. Sr. F 6-7 J.J. Culver Wayland Baptist (Texas) Lubbock, Texas Jr. G 6-4 William Claiborne LSU Alexandria (La.) Slidell, La. Sr. C 6-9 Prince McDaniel Stillman (Ala.) Pascagoula, Miss. Jr. G 6-6 SECOND TEAM Player School Hometown Year Position Height Callum Lawson Arizona Christian (Ariz.) Coventry, England Sr. F 6-6 Hansel Atencia * The Master's (Calif.) Bucaramanga, Columbia Sr. G 5-10 Dana Abe Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) Seattle, Wash. Sr. G 6-4 Brady Smith Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) Licking, Mo. So. F 6-5 Percell Washington Central Baptist (Ark.) Chicago, Ill. Sr. F 6-6 Omar Sherman William Penn (Iowa) Duncanville, Texas Sr. C 6-9 Thomas O'Connor Benedictine (Kan.) Wichita, Kan. Sr. G 6-0 Adam Kutney Benedictine (Kan.) Overland Park, Kan. Sr. F 6-6 Chris Williams Oklahoma City Denver, Colo. Sr. G 6-2 Ravion Henry Stillman (Ala.) Carthage, Miss. Sr. G 6-4 THIRD TEAM Player School Hometown Year Position Height Olisa Nwachie % Westmont (Calif.) Gardena, Calif. Sr. F 6-8 Courtney Julien % Huston-Tillotson (Texas) Gonzales, La. Sr. G 6-5 Isaac Edmondson * Bethel (Tenn.) Dickson, Tenn. Sr. F 6-5 Eljay Cowherd Georgetown (Ky.) Bardstown, Ky. Jr. G 6-0 Joshua Hamilton * Wiley (Texas) New Iberia, La. Sr. G 6-1 Dedrian Parmer Science & Arts (Okla.) Oklahoma City, Okla. Jr. F 6-6 Matt Wyman Carroll (Mont.) Great Falls, Mont. Sr. G 6-7 Malik Colvin-Seldon * Cumberlands (Ky.) Cincinnati, Ohio Sr. F 6-8 Jared Samuelson * Rocky Mountain (Mont.) Billings, Mont. Jr. F 6-7 Da'Jon Streeter Talladega (Ala.) Niagra Falls, NY. Sr. G 6-4 ^ 2018 1st Team AA & 2018 2nd Team AA % 2018 3rd Team AA * 2018 Hon. Mention