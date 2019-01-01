Football Championship Boom to Daytona Beach in 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In one of the most hotly contested NAIA Football Championships in recent memory, the 2018 NAIA Football National Championship was also a financial success for Daytona Beach, Fla. The region was the beneficiary of over $1 Million in economic development in the region as the result of the title game.

In its final season, perhaps one of the best attended title games in NAIA history, the city of Daytona Beach estimated over $1 Million of economic impact to the community, based on hotel nights and total spending.

2018 NAIA Football Championship By-The-Numbers

Over $1 Million overall impact to the region for the one-day competition

Approximately 800 hotel room nights were booked for the championship

Over 5,000 fans in attendance

“It was a pleasure hosting the NAIA Football National Championship in Daytona Beach 2014-2018,” said Linda McMahon, Daytona Beach Area CVB director of group sales. “Hosting an NAIA-level championship gave us the opportunity to shine a light on our state-of-the-art sports facilities while providing NAIA friends and families with a bounty of attractions to enjoy on their beach getaway. Our community appreciated the teams' commitment to visiting our schools and hospitals and recognizing the aspirations of our youth through the Champions of Character program. It was an outstanding five years!”